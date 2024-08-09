Q2 2024 Main Street Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to the Main Street Capital second-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instruction) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Zach Vaughan. Thank you Zach, you may begin.



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Main Street Capital Corporation's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. For joining me today with prepared comments are Dwayne Hyzak, Chief Executive Officer; David Magdol, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Jesse Morris, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Also participating for the Q&A portion of the call is Nick Meserve, Managing Director and Head of Main Street's Private Credit Investment Group.



Main Street issued a press release yesterday afternoon that details the company's second quarter financial and operating results. This document is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at .mainstcapital.com.