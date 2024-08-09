Q2 2024 Orion Office REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Orion Office REIT's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Hughes, General Counsel for Orion. Thank you. You may begin.



Paul Hughes - Orion Office REIT Inc - General Counsel, Company Secretary



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, Orion released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and posted its earnings supplement to its website. These documents are available in the Investors section of the company's website at onlreit.com.



Certain statements made during the call today are not strictly historical information and constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the company's guidance estimates for calendar year 2024, that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our estimates. The risks are discussed in our earnings