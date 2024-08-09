Q2 2024 Nikola Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



We begin today's call with a short video presentation, followed by management's prepared remarks. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



Soei Shin - Nikola Corp - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. My name is Soei Shin, Head of Investor Relations. I'd like to welcome those listening by phone and those on the webcast to Nikola Corporation's second-quarter 2024 earnings and business update call. Joining me today are Steve Girsky, President and CEO; and Tom Okray, Chief Financial Officer.



A press release detailing our financial and business results was distributed earlier this morning. This release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with presentation slides accompanying today's call.



Today's discussion includes references to non-GAAP measures. The presentation includes