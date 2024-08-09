Q2 2024 Interfor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Ian Fillinger - Interfor Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. With me on the call as usual, we have Rick Pozzebon, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; and Bart Bender, our Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



I'll start off by providing a brief recap of the quarter before passing the call off to Rick and Bart. Turning to our Q2 results our adjusted EBITDA was negative $17 million during yet another challenging quarter that was impacted by continued weak pricing.



Log costs and conversion costs were down in most regions and shipments were ahead of production. Our team continued to drive cash from working capital with reductions made in receivables and also in both log and lumber inventories.



We did see additional industry supply reductions made and believe about 5% to 7