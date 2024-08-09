Q2 2024 CES Energy Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Tony Aulicino - CES Energy Solutions Corp - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for attending todayâs call.



These risk factors and assumptions are summarized in our second quarter MD&A and press release dated August 8, 2024, and in our AIF dated February 29, 2024. In addition, certain financial measures that we will refer to today are not recognized under current General Accepted Accounting Policies. And for a description and