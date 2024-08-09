Q2 2024 EchoStar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the EchoStar Corporation Q2 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dean Manson, Chief Legal Officer. Thank you, Dean, you may begin.



Dean Manson - EchoStar Corp - Chief Legal Officer, Secretary



Thank you and welcome to EchoStar second quarter 2024 earnings call. We will begin with opening remarks Hamid Akhavan, President and CEO; followed by Paul Orban, EVP, and Principal Financial Officer; Gary Schanman, EVP And Group President of Video Services; Paul Gaske, COO of Hughes; and John Swieringa, President of Technology and COO. We request that any participant producing a report not identify other participants or their firms in such report.



We also did not allow audio recording which we have to use that. All statements made during this call, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of