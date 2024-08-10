Q2 2024 Lundin Gold Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Ronald Hochstein - Lundin Gold Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on our conference call today where Terry Smith, Chief Operating Officer; Chester See, Chief Financial Officer, and I are going to take you through our results for the second quarter of 2024.



Please note Lundin Goldâs disclaimers on this slide. This discussion includes forward-looking information. Actual future results may differ from expected results for a variety of reasons described in the caution regarding forward-looking information and statements section of our press release. Lundin Gold is a US dollar reporting entity, and all amounts in this presentation refer to US dollars, unless otherwise wise indicated.