Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 7.6% year-on-year, driven by core product sales.

Volume growth reached 9%, supported by sales in the economy and athleisure segments.

EBITDA saw a significant year-on-year increase of 59%, totaling INR18 crore.

Net profit increased by 129% year-on-year, reaching INR10.5 crore.

The company has become debt-free net of fixed deposits as of the end of Q1 FY25.

Negative Points

The company did not meet its initial revenue growth guidance of 18% to 20%, achieving only 7.6%.

The industry continues to resist any price increases, affecting potential revenue growth.

High inventory levels due to lower-than-expected sales in Q1.

No major CapEx plans for FY25, which could limit future growth opportunities.

The company does not foresee any price hikes for the next two quarters, potentially impacting profit margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are your plans for the Pragati scheme going forward? And which states are we planning to start the scheme?

A: Right now, we have tested in a few areas of UP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh from where we have got a positive response. Gradually, we'll implement it in the whole state and then take it to other states as well. - Vikash Agarwal, Whole-time Director

Q: How is the thermal order book currently? And what is the volume guidance for FY25?

A: Thermal order has been quite good, and we expect a strong business this year with a volume growth of at least 20% to 25%. For the financial year '25, the volume guidance would be in the range of 12% to 13%. - Vikash Agarwal, Whole-time Director and Sumit Khowala, CFO

Q: What are our CapEx plans for FY25?

A: Currently, we don't have any plans for major CapEx and major expansion. There will be routine CapEx of INR12 crores to INR15 crores. - Sumit Khowala, CFO

Q: Can you provide a brief idea about the branding cost for FY25?

A: In the first quarter, the ad spend stood at INR19 crore, which is 9% of the revenue. In coming quarters, it will be rationalized, and the yearly guidance is around 6% to 7%. - Sumit Khowala, CFO

Q: Is there a possibility of any price increase in this quarter and the upcoming quarters?

A: The cotton prices are stable, and the market is very competitive now. We don't foresee any price hike for the next two quarters. - Vikash Agarwal, Whole-time Director

Q: What is giving us the confidence that for the full year, we'll be able to achieve the 13% to 15% growth that you stated?

A: Despite the first quarter not meeting expectations due to election disturbances, we are investing in building teams in export and modern trade, which should pay off in the coming quarters. - Vikash Agarwal, Whole-time Director and Sumit Khowala, CFO

Q: How do you see the company's growth over the next 2-3 years?

A: We aim for a 12% to 15% CAGR, leveraging opportunities in modern trade, LFS, EBOs, and export. We are building strong teams to achieve this growth. - Vikash Agarwal, Whole-time Director

Q: What are your plans for expanding modern retail stores and central warehouses in FY25?

A: We are building a strong team and expect to grow at least 20% to 25% in modern retail stores. We are present in all major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, Ajio, Myntra, and Tata CLiQ. We do not have plans for central warehouses. - Vikash Agarwal, Whole-time Director

Q: Can you throw some light on the women's segment from your products? How is it going?

A: We are building up a team and portfolio for the women's segment. In the coming quarters, it should contribute roughly 9% of the total sales. - Vikash Agarwal, Whole-time Director

Q: How much cash do we have on the books?

A: We have cash and cash equivalents, net of debts, around INR11 crore. Additionally, we have made an investment in an arbitrage fund of around INR26 crores, totaling INR36 crores. - Sumit Khowala, CFO

