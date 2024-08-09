CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Growth in Battery Business and Strong Profit Margins

Company reports significant year-over-year increases in revenue, gross profit, and net income, with a promising outlook for new battery models.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $47.8 million, a 13% year-over-year increase.
  • Battery Business Revenue: $35.6 million, a 60% year-over-year increase.
  • Energy Storage Sector Revenue: $33.57 million, a 60% year-over-year increase.
  • EV Batteries Revenue: $200,000, a 46% year-over-year increase.
  • Light Electric Vehicles Revenue: $1.83 million, a 59% year-over-year increase.
  • Gross Profit: $12.7 million, a 227% year-over-year increase.
  • Gross Margin: 26.6%, up from 9.2% in the prior year period.
  • Battery Business Gross Profit: $12.9 million, a 276% year-over-year increase.
  • Battery Business Gross Margin: 36.3%, up from 15.4% in the prior year period.
  • Operating Income: $5.95 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.77 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Income: $6.45 million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Battery Business Net Income: $7.89 million, compared to a net loss of $1.13 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Order Backlog: Approximately $57 million as of August 1, 2024.
  • First Half 2024 Revenue: $80.44 million, a 55% year-over-year increase.
  • First Half 2024 Gross Margin: 39%.
  • First Half 2024 Net Profit: Approximately $19.58 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT, Financial) reported a 60% year-on-year growth in revenues from its battery business, reaching $35.6 million.
  • The company's gross margin for the battery business increased to 36.3% in the second quarter, significantly higher than the previous year's 15.4%.
  • Net profit for the battery business was $7.89 million in the second quarter, continuing the positive trend from the first quarter.
  • The company has a substantial order backlog totaling approximately USD57 million as of August 1, 2024.
  • CBAK Energy Technology Inc (CBAT) is set to launch a new large cylindrical battery model, 40135, which is expected to significantly boost sales growth.

Negative Points

  • The raw materials manufacturing unit, Hitrans, acquired in 2021, is currently experiencing net losses, which may influence the consolidated financial statements.
  • Despite the overall positive performance, the company faces increased competition in the market, which could impact future profitability.
  • The company's total net revenues increased by only 13% year over year, which is modest compared to the growth in the battery segment.
  • The new model 40135 battery is still in the development phase, with mass production not scheduled to commence until after March next year, potentially delaying expected revenue boosts.
  • The company has to ensure high product quality to meet increasing customer demands, which could strain resources and operational efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are you seeing in the market right now, and how are you maintaining attractive margins relative to competitors?
A: We maintain substantial gross profits and margins by focusing on differentiated development and high-quality products, which have gained customer recognition. Our products, especially those exported to Germany, have achieved zero complaints. This recognition allows us to maintain profitability and secure more orders. Additionally, our focus on cylindrical batteries with flexible combinations, like the new 40135 model, helps us maintain a competitive edge.

Q: Can you provide more details about the new 40135 battery model and its market application?
A: The 40135 model is designed for both portable and household energy storage, similar to the 32140 model but with higher capacity. It can also be used in scooters, addressing market gaps. The 40135 battery offers capacities of 20 and 40 ampere-hours, making it a good supplement to our existing product line.

Q: When can we expect to hear more about the fast-charging 32140 battery, and what are its technical highlights?
A: The 32140 battery features robust heat dissipation and fast charging capabilities. We are collaborating with Eaton for UPS applications. Additionally, we are developing a new 26650 battery with a full tab design for better heat dissipation at our Dalian facility.

Q: How do you plan to address the increased competition for bids in the market?
A: We differentiate ourselves through our product portfolio, focusing on small power and storage batteries. Our superior product quality and deep understanding of customer demands allow us to maintain a strong market position and profitability.

Q: What are your expectations for the Indian market in the latter half of the year?
A: We anticipate a significant uptick in sales orders for two-wheelers and three-wheeler batteries from the Indian market. We are optimistic about receiving substantial new orders, which will drive our growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.