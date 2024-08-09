New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways and Financial Performance

Despite challenges, New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) outlines strategic initiatives and future growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • EBITDA: $120 million for Q2 2024, below the target of $275 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: FLNG 1 project expected to generate $500 million annually.
  • Revenue: $1.3 billion in 2023; $340 million in Q1 2024.
  • EBITDA Guidance: $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion for 2024; $1.3 billion for 2025.
  • Net Income: $89 million loss for Q2 2024.
  • Operating Margin: $248 million for Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $53 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Funds from Operations: $142 million for the first half of 2024.
  • CapEx: $128 million net CapEx for the remainder of 2024; $67 million for 2025.
  • Debt to EBITDA: Targeting less than 4 times by 2026.
  • Contracted EBITDA from Brazil: $470 million by 2026.
  • Power Plant Projects: 300 MW in Nicaragua; 630 MW in Brazil (CELBA 2); 1,600 MW in Brazil (Portocem).
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE, Financial) successfully brought its FLNG 1 asset online in July, which is expected to generate $500 million a year in free cash flow.
  • The company has a highly diversified business model with over 90% of expected revenues contracted, providing a stable financial outlook.
  • NFE's Nicaragua power plant is 100% complete and ready for operations, with the jetty and pipeline nearing completion.
  • The Brazilian terminals are complete, and the CELBA 2 power plant is 70% complete and on track to commence cash flows in the second half of next year.
  • NFE has a clear strategy to reduce CapEx significantly in 2025, which will increase free cash flow available for debt service and equity holders.

Negative Points

  • NFE's Q2 2024 earnings were significantly below target, with an EBITDA of $120 million compared to the goal of $275 million, primarily due to delays in the FLNG 1 asset deployment.
  • The company expects Q3 2024 to also be impacted by the delay, with full production not anticipated until September.
  • NFE is in the process of a claim settlement with FEMA for $659 million, which introduces uncertainty regarding the timing and outcome of the settlement.
  • The company faces challenges in securing power for its Puerto Rican operations, with regulatory processes still pending for converting mega gens to gas.
  • NFE's capital structure includes a significant amount of debt, and the company plans to refinance its 2025 notes soon, which could be challenging in the current market environment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the $500 million EBITDA projection for the back half of the year and any flexibility on timing?
A: The original contract was for two years, and the government has the right to terminate early under various circumstances. We have submitted a claim for $659 million, which is within the expected range. We aim to settle this in the third quarter, but timing is uncertain due to the government process. (Brannen McElmurray, Chief Development Officer)

Q: Regarding the incremental 80 TBTU in Puerto Rico, is there anything that could prevent reaching that threshold?
A: Puerto Rico needs 5,500 megawatts of power, and we are focused on converting existing power plants to gas. The regulatory process is nearly complete, and once done, the additional power will be turned on to gas, making it more likely to dispatch and displace diesel. (Brannen McElmurray, Chief Development Officer)

Q: How are you thinking about hedging natural gas and power exposure given the current market?
A: We essentially have no exposure. Our business is a spread business, buying gas or manufacturing LNG and providing logistics. We have long-term contracts with minimal credit exposure, making our financial footing very secure. (Wesley Edens, Chairman and CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the opportunity in Pennsylvania and Ohio for your fast power solution?
A: Pennsylvania and Ohio are attractive due to their proximity to large population centers and abundant natural gas. The challenge for data centers is getting power from the grid, which can take years. Our fast power solutions can provide power much quicker, making it a compelling opportunity. (Wesley Edens, Chairman and CEO)

Q: After Nicaragua, do you see further downstream growth in 2025 restricted by LNG supply?
A: There is still a shortage of LNG, but we have our own supply to take care of our customers over the next couple of years. We expect a more normalized market by 2027-2028, with significant LNG supply coming online. (Wesley Edens, Chairman and CEO)

Q: How should we think about the $2.5 to $3.5 netback for FLNG in the long term?
A: The netback is included in our $7 average downstream margin. The benefit of producing LNG over the next couple of years versus the market is over $1 billion, making the asset very valuable. (Wesley Edens, Chairman and CEO)

Q: How are you thinking about the capital intensity of the Kandi business and its financing?
A: We believe it will be a capital-light business with long-term offtake contracts to high-creditworthy tenants. We expect it to be highly cash flow-generative with minimal equity capital required. (Wesley Edens, Chairman and CEO)

Q: When do you plan to address the 2025 and 2026 senior notes?
A: We plan to address this in the very near term, despite the current market conditions. We have a commitment in hand for the 2025 notes. (Andrew Dete, Managing Director)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.