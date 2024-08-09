Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Military Contracts

ISSC reports a 48% year-over-year revenue increase and secures a multi-million dollar military contract, showcasing robust financial performance and strategic market expansion.

Summary
  • Revenue: $11.8 million, representing a 48% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: $6.3 million, up 33% from $4.7 million last year.
  • Gross Margin: 53.4%, up from 52% last quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $3.1 million, up from $1.9 million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 26.1%, up from 24% last year.
  • Net Income: $1.6 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share last year.
  • R&D Expense: $1.1 million, up from $850,000 last year.
  • SG&A Expense: $3.1 million, up from $2.4 million last year.
  • Backlog: $9.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $5.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from $900,000 last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $4.8 million for the first nine months of 2024, up from $800,000 last year.
  • Total Net Debt: $9.3 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $16.4 million at the end of 2023.
  • Net Leverage: 0.8 times, down from 2.1 times at the end of 2023.
  • Cash and Credit Line Availability: $20.7 million at the end of the third quarter.
Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

  • Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (ISSC, Financial) reported a 48% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter, driven by contributions from Honeywell product lines and existing platforms.
  • The company achieved a 54% growth in consolidated revenue, 75% in adjusted EBITDA, and roughly 28% in EPS over the trailing 12 months.
  • ISSC successfully integrated Honeywell assets, leading to significant revenue and EBITDA growth.
  • The company secured a multi-million dollar contract with a major aerospace company for a foreign military platform, highlighting its strategic focus on the military market.
  • ISSC has a strong financial profile with $20.7 million in cash and availability under its credit line, providing ample financial flexibility for ongoing operations and strategic initiatives.

Negative Points

  • Product sales decreased to $5.1 million during the third quarter, primarily due to a large order from the previous year not being repeated.
  • The cargo market showed weakness, although trends appear to be stabilizing.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $1.1 million, driven by headcount growth, which could impact short-term profitability.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose to $3.1 million, partly due to one-time expenses related to acquisitions and CFO transition costs.
  • The company faces challenges in fully integrating Honeywell's test equipment and inventory, which could impact future margins and operational efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is the movement of equipment to the IS&S facility completed?
A: It is substantially completed. We have three out of four identical stations completed, with the last one expected in November. This should not impact margins as we are also training more technicians to handle the equipment.

Q: What are your thoughts on organic growth after the recent Honeywell transaction?
A: We expect to continue with double-digit organic growth. The combination of our existing initiatives and the Honeywell product lines will drive this growth. We are also evaluating further acquisitions to support this.

Q: How will additional acquisitions impact CapEx?
A: Future acquisitions may require us to expand our factory floor. We have planning permissions to build an additional 40,000 square feet of factory space, which would support revenue growth beyond $100 million over the next several years.

Q: Can you provide more details on the recent multi-million dollar military contract?
A: The contract is with a large aerospace company for a mission display integrated with a mission computer. The award value is several million dollars, and we intend to deliver some of it in the fourth quarter.

Q: How is the integration of the Honeywell product lines progressing?
A: We are making progress on the Honeywell integration, with improvements in operating efficiencies and gross margins. We expect to continue gaining efficiencies as we integrate the additional recently acquired lines.

Q: What is the status of the inventory acquired from Honeywell?
A: The inventory includes units that we can rent out as loaners, generating revenue. We have also sold some inventory to international customers. We are assessing the value and amount of inventory needed to ensure efficiency.

Q: What are your internal goals for gross margins in the fourth quarter?
A: We aim to increase margins by gaining efficiencies with the new test equipment and trained technicians. Our goal is to reach 56-57% margins as we continue to integrate the Honeywell products.

Q: How do you plan to grow the military market segment?
A: We have hired a dedicated sales team and are focusing on international military markets. We expect to see additional contracts and growth opportunities in this segment.

Q: What criteria do you use for evaluating potential acquisitions?
A: We prefer acquiring product lines in the electronics or electromechanical space that can be integrated into our existing operations. We also consider smaller businesses that are immediately accretive and generate revenue and EBITDA.

Q: How much can revenue grow with your current footprint before needing more space?
A: We can handle one more new product line with our current footprint. However, we are planning to expand our facility to support revenue growth beyond $100 million. The expansion would take about a year and cost around $5 million.

