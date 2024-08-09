Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sienna Senior Living Inc (LWSCF, Financial) achieved a year-over-year increase in total same-property NOI by 18.5%, reaching $46.1 million.

Occupancy rates in retirement homes improved to 88.6%, with further growth to 89% in July, marking the highest monthly occupancy rate in over five years.

The company saw a significant increase in investor interest, driven by the favorable demographics of an aging population and limited new supply.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (LWSCF) successfully reduced agency staffing costs by one-third, from $6 million in Q2 2023 to $4 million in Q2 2024.

The company maintained ample liquidity with $297 million at the end of Q2 2024 and extended the weighted average term to maturity of its debt to 5.5 years.

Negative Points

Despite improvements, some retirement homes still have lower occupancy rates, with a handful of homes below 80% occupancy.

The company faces challenges in maintaining and growing margins in the retirement segment due to increased care expenses and marketing spend.

There is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of recent financial improvements, as one quarter's performance does not constitute a trend.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (LWSCF) has not made significant acquisitions in the past two years, focusing instead on development projects.

The company’s debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio remains relatively high at 6.8x, although it has improved from 8x in the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the retirement side, do you expect the trend of same-property margins to continue or even improve in the back half of the year?

A: Our focus is on same-property NOI growth, which will come from occupancy and margin growth. While we like the current trend, one quarter doesn't constitute a trend. We expect margins to grow over time but haven't provided specific outlook or timing.

Q: Regarding the increased guidance for the LTC front, was the WSIB payment the main factor, or was there something else?

A: The WSIB refund was part of the increase, but also the stability of our long-term care operations and the increase in OA funding contributed to our confidence in raising the guidance.

Q: Are you seeing any acquisition opportunities that have sparked your interest?

A: We continue to look for opportunities in both long-term care and retirement, including campuses. We have $250 million in active construction and expect to grow in the next 12 to 18 months.

Q: Can you provide more color on the retirement same-property expenses, which were up 10% year over year?

A: The increase was due to more care expenses and elevated marketing spend. We see an opportunity to increase margins by ensuring appropriate charges for care and targeted marketing.

Q: Is Q2 a good run rate for G&A, or were there any one-time items?

A: Q2 is a relatively good run rate, although there was a slight uptick in stock compensation.

Q: On LTC guidance, is it fair to say Q3 and Q4 NOI expectations are unchanged from last quarter?

A: Generally, they would be relatively unchanged, with a slight uptick. The increase in guidance is due to the stability of our operations, OA funding, and controlled agency costs.

Q: How do move-ins and move-outs in Q2 compare to last year?

A: We saw a lower number of move-outs this quarter, which is a positive trend. We expect occupancy to grow as we move into the fall season, focusing on homes with lower occupancy.

Q: Can you provide an estimate of the portion of the portfolio that represents lower-occupied assets?

A: More than half of our portfolio is stabilized at 95%+ occupancy. About 25-30% is close to that, and 8-10 sites are between 75-85% occupancy. Some are market-driven, while others require operational improvements.

Q: Have your plans for the Series A maturing changed now that spreads have come down?

A: We continue to explore all options, including CMHC financing, unsecured revolvers, conventional mortgages, and possibly another issuance of unsecured bonds.

Q: Do you have any expectations of more retroactive adjustments in future quarters?

A: Retroactive adjustments from the government are becoming more common to ensure sector viability. We may see these adjustments once a year.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.