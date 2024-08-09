Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) reported second-quarter sales of $1.63 billion, up from $1.57 billion in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $208 million, representing 12.8% of sales, indicating strong operational performance.

The company raised its full-year sales guidance to a range of $6.1 billion to $6.3 billion, up from the previous range of $6.05 billion to $6.35 billion.

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL) secured new business contracts, including supplying components for a global European OEM's modular vehicle platform and helical drive gears for a luxury European OEM's future EV program.

The company was named one of Newsweek's greatest workplaces for women in 2024, highlighting its commitment to a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Negative Points

The company experienced higher-than-anticipated downtime near the end of the second quarter, which could impact future operational stability.

Adjusted free cash flow guidance remains unchanged at $200 million to $240 million, indicating no expected improvement in cash flow despite higher sales and EBITDA guidance.

Net interest expense remains high at $41.8 million for the second quarter, although it has decreased slightly from the previous year.

The effective tax rate is elevated, expected to be approximately 45% to 50%, driven by higher profitability and valuation allowances related to interest expense deduction limitations in the US.

The company faces challenges with the EV market, including re-scoped, delayed, or canceled projects, impacting future growth opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the factors driving EBITDA in the second half of the year, including the impact of recovery negotiations and launch schedules?

A: Christopher May, CFO: The second half will see normal production seasonality and significant program launches, which may introduce some volatility. Recovery negotiations are substantially complete and embedded in our run rates. We expect continued improvement in our metal forming operations and are mindful of fixed costs during holiday schedules.

Q: Is the assumption of 1.4 million units for the T1 platform still valid?

A: Christopher May, CFO: Yes, the assumption of 1.4 million units for the T1 platform remains unchanged.

Q: What is the status of the e-beam contract that was canceled?

A: David Dauch, CEO: The contract has been terminated, and we have submitted cancellation costs to our customer. Negotiations are ongoing.

Q: Why is there a discrepancy between the raised EBITDA guidance and the reduced cash from operations?

A: Christopher May, CFO: The discrepancy is due to slightly higher cash taxes and working capital timing. We also had a favorable adjustment on CapEx.

Q: Given the current market conditions, what is your stance on share buybacks?

A: David Dauch, CEO: Our priorities remain supporting organic growth, paying down debt, and exploring inorganic growth opportunities. We do not foresee major stock buybacks in the near term.

Q: What is the timeframe to achieve a 2x leverage ratio?

A: Christopher May, CFO: With continued strong EBITDA performance and cash flow generation, we could reach a 2x leverage ratio over the next couple of years, assuming a stable macro backdrop.

Q: How do you view the future bidding pipeline and diversification beyond North American trucks?

A: David Dauch, CEO: We are focusing on securing next-generation ICE and hybrid business while being selective in EV investments. We aim to diversify our customer base and geographic presence, leveraging our competencies in adjacent markets.

Q: Can you quantify the top-line impact from second-half launches?

A: Christopher May, CFO: We have not specifically quantified it, but it is embedded in our guidance. The launches will impact both the third and fourth quarters.

Q: What are the expectations for SG&A and tax rates beyond 2024?

A: Christopher May, CFO: SG&A is expected to be in the 6% to 6.5% range, with R&D around $40 million per quarter. The effective tax rate will likely be between the current elevated rate and the US effective rate of 21%.

Q: Are there structural reasons why the business can't operate at a 12.5% to 13% margin beyond this year?

A: Christopher May, CFO: The full-year guidance reflects a holistic view, and we expect continued performance improvement. Launch-related costs will subside, supporting margin stability.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.