AlTi Global Inc (ALTI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Discover the latest performance metrics, strategic moves, and future outlook from AlTi Global Inc (ALTI) in their Q2 2024 earnings call.

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $49 million in Q2 2024, a 4% decrease compared to Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $9 million in Q2 2024 compared to net income of $28 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $5.5 million in Q2 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%.
  • Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUA/AUM): Grew 4% to $72 billion over the trailing 12-month period.
  • Wealth Management AUA/AUM: Increased 15% to $56 billion over the same period.
  • Recurring Revenue: 99% of Q2 2024 revenues were from recurring fees.
  • Wealth Management Revenue: Increased 20% to $41 million in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.
  • Strategic Alternatives Segment Revenue: $9 million in Q2 2024 compared to $17 million in Q2 2023.
  • Normalized Operating Expenses: Decreased 15% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.
  • Cash: $60 million at quarter end.
  • Debt: $163 million at quarter end.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • AlTi Global Inc (ALTI, Financial) reported a 15% growth in assets under management (AUM) in their wealth management business, reaching $56 billion.
  • The company successfully closed four significant transactions in the last four months, expanding their platform both domestically and internationally.
  • AlTi Global Inc (ALTI) secured a $250 million investment from Allianz X and $150 million from Constellation Wealth, enhancing their financial backing and growth potential.
  • 99% of the company's Q2 revenues were from recurring fees, indicating a stable revenue stream.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin for the wealth management division improved to 23% in Q2 from 18% in the prior quarter, showcasing operational efficiency.

Negative Points

  • AlTi Global Inc (ALTI) reported a net loss of $9 million in Q2 2024, compared to a net income of $28 million in Q2 2023.
  • Revenues decreased by 4% compared to the second quarter of 2023, reflecting challenges in maintaining top-line growth.
  • The strategic alternative segment saw a significant revenue drop to $9 million in Q2 from $17 million in Q2 2023, largely due to lower management fees and reduced transactional fees.
  • The company is undergoing a review of its real estate co-investment and fund management businesses, which could lead to further asset runoff and uncertainty.
  • Consolidated normalized operating expenses were $46 million, showing only a slight decrease despite ongoing cost-cutting efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you just talk a little bit more about the EBITDA margin improvement in wealth management? What are the drivers and what do you expect in the coming quarters? Thanks.
A: Good morning, Wilma, Steve here. We expect as we fully integrate it and with ongoing coming on board that those businesses are accretive and they will contribute to growth in EBITDA margin going forward. Now that we have the Allianz investment on board and looking at our pipeline moving forward, we are looking at businesses that generate margins above the 11% recorded in the second quarter. So as those transactions occur, we would expect margin improvement to be driven by that M&A activity.

Q: Alternatives AUM down, is that largely due to the repositioning of the real estate business? And I think you guys just touched on it, but it sounds like you might have more reviews in the real estate portfolio. Could you go into a little more detail there?
A: On a year-over-year basis, yes, it's been driven by the repositioning in the real estate business and the sale of LXi. We were still consolidating the AHRA Home REIT public rate as well in the second quarter of 2023, which also impacts year-on-year comparisons. After the Allianz investments closed, we have started a review of the real estate co-investment and the private fund businesses. This review, expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter, will consider all options in terms of the strategic direction of those businesses, which could result in runoff in those businesses.

Q: Could you just talk about how much capital you have left to deploy from this point and discuss the pipeline, what you're seeing in terms of possible M&A?
A: In terms of the capital deployment, we have not used any of the Allianz capital thus far, so we have that entire capital amount to deploy. We think of inorganic growth in three ways: individual advisers or producers, teams that can be hired away, and firms to be acquired. We have a pipeline across all three of those. The integration of three businesses is largely behind us, and now we are orienting everything around growth. There are opportunities to densify in jurisdictions where we already operate, which helps accelerate and drive margins, and we are evaluating new jurisdictions as well.

Q: Operating expenses came in a little bit better than our model. Is this a decent run rate or how should we think about the coming quarters? Will there maybe be some additional expenditure on looking at M&A opportunities?
A: There are still some moving pieces in our reported operating expenses. We've seen a significant reduction in reported operating expenses over the past year. As we move forward and embark on additional M&A activity, you'll see a mix of reductions in legacy operating expenses and some additional transaction costs and additions from entities we're acquiring. The current run rate is probably fair for the short term, but we continue to work on reducing longer-term amounts of professional fees and advisor spend.

Q: I wanted to make sure I got the revenue guidance on wealth management correct. Did most of the increased quarter-to-quarter from $36.8 million to $40.9 million in revenues come from the acquisitions?
A: Yes, this was a quarter where we were exiting family office services intra-quarter, so we had one-third of the quarter revenues roughly in the quarter. You have that as a reduced revenue amount, and then you have the addition of East End, with Envoi beginning July 1. Q2 specifically in the states is a large outflow for taxes, so it is common to see an exaggerated outflow number from the business, which is offset by new business wins.

Q: Is there a way to estimate the run rate revenues we'd be looking at in the third quarter given the acquisitions that have already closed?
A: As we move forward, I would expect a marginal increase related to the acquisition of Envoi, which closed on July 1. This would be on the management fee line, while other lines related to incentive fees depend on the underlying performance of the investment.

Q: When you said you are conducting a review of the real estate funds, is it all under review or primarily the real estate public and private funds?
A: It would be the real estate public and private funds that are under review.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.