Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

Achieved year-over-year same property occupancy growth of 660 basis points, driving operating margin expansion of 280 basis points.

Same property net operating income grew by 20.6%, and funds from operations increased by 45.3%.

Employee engagement score reached 57% highly engaged, surpassing the 2025 aspirational target of 55%.

Marketing strategies led to a 22% increase in personalized tours from marketing sources compared to Q2 2023.

Successfully integrated five new homes in Quebec, with plans to welcome five more properties later this year.

Negative Points

Net loss of $2.8 million in Q2 2024, although an improvement from a $7.5 million loss in Q2 2023.

Higher direct property operating expenses and higher finance costs impacted financial results.

Deferred tax expense in Q2 2024 compared to a deferred tax benefit in Q2 2023.

Net loss on asset sales as compared to a net gain in Q2 2023.

Higher depreciation of property, plant, and equipment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Quebec really stands out with 43% same property NOI growth. Can you provide some color on what drove that versus other regions?

A: Jeffrey Brown (CFO): Quebec had very strong occupancy growth and managed labor costs effectively, reducing reliance on agency costs. This contributed significantly to the outsized NOI growth.

Q: How should we think about margin expansion as occupancy approaches 95%?

A: Jeffrey Brown (CFO): We believe we can hit 38% same property margin for 2024. As occupancy grows, we expect margins to increase further, potentially reaching low 40s.

Q: Where do you see the debt-to-EBITDA ratio heading by the end of 2024?

A: Jeffrey Brown (CFO): It will likely increase from the current 8.5 times due to planned acquisitions. Our long-term goal is to run the company at about 7.5 times debt-to-EBITDA.

Q: How is the recently acquired Trait-Carré property in Quebec City performing?

A: Vlad Volodarski (CEO): Trait-Carré is performing extremely well with high occupancy. We do not see Quebec City supply being riskier than other regions.

Q: Can you provide an idea of the quantum of dispositions expected over the balance of the year and into 2025?

A: Vlad Volodarski (CEO): We continue to evaluate our properties and will dispose of non-core assets, but the exact quantum is not determined yet. The focus is on generating appropriate value.

Q: Do you think the slowdown in the housing market could create pent-up demand for higher occupancy growth?

A: Vlad Volodarski (CEO): We see strong demand currently. The housing market slowdown is relative to record levels, and we do not see significant pressure on demand for our services.

Q: Is the current G&A run rate sustainable?

A: Jeffrey Brown (CFO): Yes, this is a good run rate. We expect some efficiency-related severance costs in future quarters, but overall, the current G&A level is sustainable.

Q: What led to the margin expansion in Q2?

A: Vlad Volodarski (CEO): Occupancy growth, rent increases, and good control of other expenses, including lower utility costs, contributed to margin expansion.

Q: Can you expand on the strategic acquisitions you are contemplating?

A: Vlad Volodarski (CEO): We are looking at several opportunities across the country. Pricing is in line with market rates, and we are prepared to take short-term dilution for long-term gains.

Q: Would obsolete supply be used as a cheaper alternative for retirement housing?

A: Vlad Volodarski (CEO): Operating costs for smaller, older buildings are high, making it difficult to offer them as affordable alternatives. About 10% of inventory may be considered obsolete over the next 10 years.

