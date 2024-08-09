Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Increased Net Loss Amid Challenging Leasing Environment

Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) reports significant revenue drop and higher net loss, but maintains strong liquidity and completes key lease transactions.

57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenues: $40.1 million in Q2 2024, compared to $52 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders: $33.8 million or $0.60 per share, compared to $15.7 million or $0.28 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO): $14.2 million or $0.25 per share, compared to $26.9 million or $0.48 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $20.5 million, compared to $32.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses (G&A): $4.5 million, roughly flat compared to $4.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures (CapEx): $6.3 million, compared to $2.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Outstanding Debt: $489.3 million at quarter end.
  • Net Debt to Annualized Year-to-Date Adjusted EBITDA: 4.92 times.
  • Total Liquidity: $267.9 million, including $24.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $243 million of available capacity on the revolving credit facility.
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.10 per share for Q3 2024.
  • 2024 Core FFO Guidance: $0.97 to $1.01 per diluted share.
  • 2024 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: 6.2 times to 6.6 times.
  • 2024 G&A Guidance: $19.5 million to $20.5 million.
Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL, Financial) completed 633,000 square feet of lease transactions in 2024, more than doubling the total for all of 2023.
  • The company signed a significant new 15.4-year lease for 56,000 square feet with a law firm tenant at its Parsippany, New Jersey property.
  • Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) has a well-diversified portfolio by tenant, industry, and geography, with 72.3% of tenants being investment grade.
  • The company has made substantial progress in reducing debt, paying down $158 million since the spin-off.
  • Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) maintains strong liquidity with $267.9 million in total liquidity, including cash and available credit.

Negative Points

  • The company's occupancy rate was 79.7%, reflecting a challenging leasing environment.
  • Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL) reported a net loss of $33.8 million for the quarter, significantly higher than the $15.7 million loss in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Total revenues decreased to $40.1 million from $52 million in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Core funds from operations (FFO) dropped to $14.2 million from $26.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • The company anticipates carrying substantial vacancy for the foreseeable future due to the slow recovery of the overall office market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the decision to accelerate work on the Walgreens campus rather than delay it?
A: Paul McDowell, CEO: The project has taken longer than expected, but the developer has signed an LOI with a key tenant. Demolishing the buildings will reduce carry costs and taxes. The TIF required the buildings to be standing, but now that it's in place, we can proceed with demolition. If the developer closes, they will reimburse us for demolition costs. If not, we will own raw land.

Q: Do you anticipate future capital projects to be more aligned with leasing efforts?
A: Paul McDowell, CEO: Yes, we are upgrading buildings to attract tenants. For example, in Parsippany, New Jersey, upgrades helped secure a lease with a law firm and increased interest from other potential tenants. We believe modest upgrades can significantly impact demand.

Q: As vacancies are absorbed, how do you see net debt to EBITDA evolving?
A: Paul McDowell, CEO: We expect net debt to EBITDA to rise due to declining revenue from tenant departures and increased expenses. Investments in properties will also temporarily increase debt. Property sales could offset this to some degree, but overall, we anticipate a rise in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

Q: What is the sensitivity to the top and bottom end of your raised guidance?
A: Paul McDowell, CEO: Sensitivities are minimal at this stage. Tenant reimbursements or unexpected expenditures could push us towards the top or bottom of our guidance range. We are in a relatively tight range of where we expect to come out, barring any unforeseen events.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial transparency improvements this quarter?
A: Christopher Day, COO: We added property-level details such as occupancy rate, lease rate, weighted average lease term, and annualized base rent. We also classified certain properties as nonoperating to provide better transparency into our portfolio.



