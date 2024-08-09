Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue grew by 23% year-over-year, with 13% of this growth being organic.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 31%, with margins improving to 14.1% for the quarter.

Project backlog increased to $1.86 billion, providing strong visibility for future revenue.

Acquired seven companies this fiscal year, expanding market reach and capacity.

Strong demand for both public and private construction projects, supported by healthy funding programs.

Negative Points

Weather conditions, including a recent hurricane, have impacted operations and could affect future performance.

Increased competition in the public sector due to more contractors shifting from private to public projects.

General and administrative expenses increased to $38.9 million, representing 7.5% of total revenue.

Debt levels have increased, with $397.5 million of principal outstanding under the term loan and $81.9 million under the revolving credit facility.

The company remains cautious about future acquisitions, emphasizing the need for strategic and culturally fitting additions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more clarity on the public versus private end market included in the backlog?

A: The private market continues to be steady with many opportunities to bid. In the public markets, each of our states is now getting the IIJA money, creating a strong market to bid in. Our backlog has seen a slight increase in the percentage of public projects, moving from 65% to around 67-68%. This visibility allows us to be patient at the bid table, which is crucial for achieving our margin goals. — Fred Smith, CEO

Q: Have you seen any changes in the residential end market as the year has progressed?

A: The residential market has been steady without significant changes. We continue to see demand from developers building subdivisions, particularly in areas like the panhandle of Florida and Raleigh. — Fred Smith, CEO

Q: How much of the growth from acquisitions completed in 2024 will roll into 2025?

A: We estimate that the acquisitions completed in 2024 will contribute an additional $90 to $110 million in revenue for 2025. — Gregory Hoffman, CFO

Q: What is your philosophy on including unannounced M&A in your fiscal 2025 guidance?

A: Typically, we do not include unannounced or aspirational acquisitions in our guidance. We plan to return to this methodology for fiscal 2025, including only the M&A that has been announced. — Fred Smith, CEO

Q: What factors contributed to the margin improvement to over 14% this quarter?

A: The margin improvement is due to three main factors: better bidding in strong markets, increased vertical integration, and scale. Additionally, our teams in the field have been highly productive, contributing to higher end margins than initially bid. — Fred Smith, CEO

Q: How has the weather impacted your fourth-quarter performance so far?

A: July has been wetter than normal, and we experienced a hurricane in early August. However, we anticipate that the weather will balance out over the quarter, similar to the previous two quarters. — Fred Smith, CEO and Gregory Hoffman, CFO

Q: How much of the sequential backlog growth was organic versus acquired?

A: Approximately $40 million of the backlog growth this quarter came from acquisitions, with the rest being organic. This mix is similar to our revenue growth. — Gregory Hoffman, CFO

Q: Are there any plans for growth CapEx projects, such as new asphalt terminals?

A: We are always considering vertical integration opportunities. Greg has implemented a disciplined growth CapEx process to ensure investments are made where they will have the most impact, contributing to our organic growth. — Fred Smith, CEO

Q: Why are your organic growth numbers significantly higher than those of your suppliers?

A: We continue to grow market share and work in adjacent markets with strong demand. Our acquisitions also create opportunities for future organic growth. — Fred Smith, CEO

Q: Are you seeing any shifts in the competitive landscape due to contractors moving towards public work?

A: We have not seen a significant slowdown in commercial opportunities. Our crews can switch between public and private jobs, so we are not overly concerned about shifts in the competitive landscape. — Fred Smith, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.