EchoStar Corp (SATS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Operational Improvements Amid Financial Challenges

EchoStar Corp (SATS) reports a mixed quarter with notable gains in subscribers but faces significant debt maturity and revenue decline.

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.95 billion, down 9% year over year.
  • OIBDA: $442 million, down $181 million year over year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $191 million, improved by $316 million year over year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $521 million at the end of Q2.
  • Debt Maturing: $2 billion maturing in November 2024.
  • Pay-TV Subscribers: Approximately 8.1 million customers.
  • DISH TV Subscribers: Approximately 6.1 million subscribers.
  • SLING Subscribers: Approximately 2 million subscribers, a gain of 70,000 in Q2.
  • Broadband Subscribers: Approximately 955,000 subscribers.
  • Boost Mobile Subscribers: Approximately 7.3 million subscribers.
  • Boost Mobile Churn Rate: 2.93% in Q2, down from 4.54% year over year.
  • CapEx: $237 million in Q2, down from $802 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • EchoStar Corp (SATS, Financial) reported operational improvements in Pay-TV, broadband, and satellite services, with a focus on consumer and enterprise customers.
  • The company received approval for the Liberty Puerto Rico transaction, expected to close within 30 days.
  • EchoStar Corp (SATS) has doubled the number of Boost Mobile customers since the last quarter, now serving over 0.5 million.
  • The HughesNet enterprise business continues to grow, with significant orders domestically and internationally.
  • The company is on track to meet its goal of positive operating free cash flow for the year, driven by efficiencies, optimization, and synergies.

Negative Points

  • EchoStar Corp (SATS) faces a significant debt maturity of roughly $2 billion in November, with current cash and projected future cash flows insufficient to cover it.
  • Revenue for Q2 was $3.95 billion, down 9% year-over-year, primarily due to subscriber declines across all lines of business.
  • OIBDA decreased by $181 million year-over-year, driven by increased operating costs and decreased margins from fewer subscribers.
  • Free cash flow was negative $191 million, primarily due to cash interest of $450 million.
  • The company is experiencing challenges with device compatibility for its 5G network, particularly with older iPhone models.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When do you need to have the cash on hand for your maturing debt, and how much unencumbered spectrum do you have?
A: We need sufficient cash on hand to pay our bills as they become due through the date before the $2 billion debt matures in November. We have ample unencumbered spectrum, with only the 600 MHz spectrum currently encumbered. (Paul Orban, CFO)

Q: What is the path to positive net additions and EBITDA for the retail wireless business?
A: We have made fundamental changes to arrest the decline in subscribers and are focusing on high-quality subscribers. While we are not providing specific guidance today, we are encouraged by our progress and expect to provide more detailed projections next year. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: Any update on the 5G private networks market?
A: The market is nascent, and while we have seen early success in some deployments, significant sales will take time. We are optimistic about the potential, especially with the rise of AI and other technologies. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: How are the current legal liabilities impacting your refinancing efforts?
A: We do not believe the lawsuits are preventing us from making progress on refinancing. We are in constructive discussions with various counterparties and are focused on securing the best possible deals. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the device compatibility issue and the phasing of CapEx for the wireless network?
A: We are getting ahead of the device compatibility issue, with most new devices now compatible with our 5G network. Regarding CapEx, we are focused on preparing for our June 2025 commitments and optimizing our existing 5G voice markets. (John Swieringa, President - Technology and COO)

Q: How should we think about EchoStar's working capital and seasonality?
A: Our working capital changes are primarily timing-related and seasonal. We continue to pay our vendors in the same pattern and practice as historically. We expect working capital to improve slightly by year-end. (Paul Orban, CFO)

Q: What are the major friction items preventing gross adds from ramping in the wireless business?
A: Key issues include limited distribution compared to competitors, locked phones, and the need to elevate our brand from a prepaid to a postpaid brand. We are addressing these issues and expect to capture a fair market share. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: Can you clarify the 90% spectrum carrying value and its impact on build-out requirements?
A: The 90% relates to spectrum with a June 2025 deadline, primarily in larger markets. We believe we will meet these requirements and are not planning to relinquish any spectrum. (Paul Orban, CFO)

Q: How are you addressing liquidity and ensuring long-term success?
A: We are focused on addressing our liquidity issues through constructive discussions with counterparties. Our operating business remains strong, and we are committed to maintaining and accelerating our momentum. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: What is the status of the lawsuit and its impact on refinancing?
A: We will either file a motion to dismiss or answer the amended complaint. The lawsuit is not significantly impacting our refinancing discussions, and we are dealing with it in due course. (Dean Manson, Chief Legal Officer)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.