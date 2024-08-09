Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

EchoStar Corp (SATS, Financial) reported operational improvements in Pay-TV, broadband, and satellite services, with a focus on consumer and enterprise customers.

The company received approval for the Liberty Puerto Rico transaction, expected to close within 30 days.

EchoStar Corp (SATS) has doubled the number of Boost Mobile customers since the last quarter, now serving over 0.5 million.

The HughesNet enterprise business continues to grow, with significant orders domestically and internationally.

The company is on track to meet its goal of positive operating free cash flow for the year, driven by efficiencies, optimization, and synergies.

Negative Points

EchoStar Corp (SATS) faces a significant debt maturity of roughly $2 billion in November, with current cash and projected future cash flows insufficient to cover it.

Revenue for Q2 was $3.95 billion, down 9% year-over-year, primarily due to subscriber declines across all lines of business.

OIBDA decreased by $181 million year-over-year, driven by increased operating costs and decreased margins from fewer subscribers.

Free cash flow was negative $191 million, primarily due to cash interest of $450 million.

The company is experiencing challenges with device compatibility for its 5G network, particularly with older iPhone models.

Q & A Highlights

Q: When do you need to have the cash on hand for your maturing debt, and how much unencumbered spectrum do you have?

A: We need sufficient cash on hand to pay our bills as they become due through the date before the $2 billion debt matures in November. We have ample unencumbered spectrum, with only the 600 MHz spectrum currently encumbered. (Paul Orban, CFO)

Q: What is the path to positive net additions and EBITDA for the retail wireless business?

A: We have made fundamental changes to arrest the decline in subscribers and are focusing on high-quality subscribers. While we are not providing specific guidance today, we are encouraged by our progress and expect to provide more detailed projections next year. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: Any update on the 5G private networks market?

A: The market is nascent, and while we have seen early success in some deployments, significant sales will take time. We are optimistic about the potential, especially with the rise of AI and other technologies. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: How are the current legal liabilities impacting your refinancing efforts?

A: We do not believe the lawsuits are preventing us from making progress on refinancing. We are in constructive discussions with various counterparties and are focused on securing the best possible deals. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the device compatibility issue and the phasing of CapEx for the wireless network?

A: We are getting ahead of the device compatibility issue, with most new devices now compatible with our 5G network. Regarding CapEx, we are focused on preparing for our June 2025 commitments and optimizing our existing 5G voice markets. (John Swieringa, President - Technology and COO)

Q: How should we think about EchoStar's working capital and seasonality?

A: Our working capital changes are primarily timing-related and seasonal. We continue to pay our vendors in the same pattern and practice as historically. We expect working capital to improve slightly by year-end. (Paul Orban, CFO)

Q: What are the major friction items preventing gross adds from ramping in the wireless business?

A: Key issues include limited distribution compared to competitors, locked phones, and the need to elevate our brand from a prepaid to a postpaid brand. We are addressing these issues and expect to capture a fair market share. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: Can you clarify the 90% spectrum carrying value and its impact on build-out requirements?

A: The 90% relates to spectrum with a June 2025 deadline, primarily in larger markets. We believe we will meet these requirements and are not planning to relinquish any spectrum. (Paul Orban, CFO)

Q: How are you addressing liquidity and ensuring long-term success?

A: We are focused on addressing our liquidity issues through constructive discussions with counterparties. Our operating business remains strong, and we are committed to maintaining and accelerating our momentum. (Hamid Akhavan, CEO)

Q: What is the status of the lawsuit and its impact on refinancing?

A: We will either file a motion to dismiss or answer the amended complaint. The lawsuit is not significantly impacting our refinancing discussions, and we are dealing with it in due course. (Dean Manson, Chief Legal Officer)

