Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Production and Financial Performance Amid Challenges

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) reports robust Q2 2024 results with increased production and significant cash flow, despite facing exchange rate impacts and operational hurdles.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Oil and Gas Production: Increased by 2.4% year-over-year.
  • Pre-Salt Contribution: Reached 81% of total oil and gas volume.
  • Refining Utilization Factor: Maintained above 90%, specifically 91% in Q2 2024.
  • Net Income: USD 5.4 billion.
  • EBITDA: USD 12 billion.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Around USD 10 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: USD 6.1 billion.
  • CapEx: Increased by 12.5% year-over-year, totaling USD 6.4 billion in H1 2024.
  • Gross Debt: Reduced to USD 59.6 billion.
  • Net Financial Debt: Reduced to USD 26 billion.
  • Cash Position: Over USD 13 billion at the end of the quarter.
  • Dividends and Interest on Own Capital: BRL 1.05 per share, totaling BRL 14.3 billion for Q2 2024.
  • Tax Payments: Increased by 24% year-over-year, totaling BRL 70 billion in Q2 2024.
  • Exchange Rate Impact: Negative impact of USD 2.3 billion due to 11% depreciation of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar.
  • Tax Agreement Expense: USD 2.1 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR, Financial) reported solid results for Q2 2024, with significant advantages from a tax agreement with the Ministry of Finance.
  • The company achieved a 2.4% increase in oil and gas production over the last 12 months, with pre-salt contributing 81% of total volume.
  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) maintained a high refining utilization factor of 91% in Q2 2024, with strong sales of byproducts.
  • The company reached its lowest financial debt level since Q3 2008, with a robust cash position of over $13 billion.
  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) announced dividends and interest on own capital for Q2 2024, totaling BRL 14.3 billion, demonstrating strong cash generation and commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

  • The company faced a significant exchange rate variation, resulting in a negative impact of USD 2.3 billion due to the depreciation of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar.
  • Non-recurring events, including a tax transaction expense of USD 2.1 billion, led to an accounting loss of $300 million for the quarter.
  • There were delays in obtaining licenses from Ibama, impacting production and causing a 2% reduction in the production curve for the year.
  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) experienced unforeseen downtimes and incidents at several platforms, affecting production levels.
  • The company faces challenges in the global supply chain, with increased demand and competition for resources due to geopolitical events.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the company's perspective on paying more extraordinary dividends? Would you wait until the end of the fiscal year or consider payments after the third quarter of 2024?
A: (Fernando Melgarejo, Financial and Investor Relations Officer) The decision to pay dividends considers the company's cash flow and future flow generation capacity, not just the reserve. Extraordinary payments depend on future flows and not the capital compensation reserve. We are assessing the effectiveness of the capital for the buyback program.

Q: What is Petrobras' strategy to supply diesel to Brazil in the third quarter, given the higher demand and reduced shipments from Russia?
A: (Claudio Mastella, Executive Director of Commercialization and Logistics) We have a multi-annual planning strategy that includes allocating maintenance downtimes to periods of lower demand and actively managing inventories. We do not import diesel from Russia, so their prioritization of other markets will not affect our plans.

Q: Can you explain the technical basis for changing the E&P agency and its impact on development programs and costs?
A: (Wagner Victer, Advisor to Chief Executive Officer) The new director has extensive experience and aims to expand the portfolio of reserves. The team is robust, with professionals having long-term experience. We are focused on maintaining safety and efficiency in our operations.

Q: What are the company's expectations for production levels in July and the exit rate for 2024?
A: (Wagner Victer, Advisor to Chief Executive Officer) We are working within the projected levels and expect to remain within the business plan limits. Some downtimes and incidents affected the production curve, but measures are being taken to recover. Positive perspectives include the arrival of new platforms like Almirante Barroso and Maria Quitéria.

Q: What is the rationale for Petrobras potentially buying back RLAM, and what are the expected synergies?
A: (William Da Silva, Chief Refining and Natural Gas Executive Officer) Synergies include logistics, integration with other refineries, and petrochemical exchanges. The due diligence process is ongoing to evaluate economic viability and integration.

Q: How is Petrobras rebuilding its client portfolio in gas and electric power, and what can we expect in the next quarters?
A: (Mauricio Tolmasquim, Chief of Energy Transition and Sustainability) We have a competitive policy to maintain our market share, including new products and performance premiums. We are also focusing on capturing free consumers and participating in upcoming bid tenders for thermal plants.

Q: What are the company's plans for issuing debt and managing liabilities, especially in light of potential M&A activities?
A: (Fernando Melgarejo, Financial and Investor Relations Officer) We are constantly seeking opportunities to optimize our debt levels and maintain efficiency. Any M&A activities will be evaluated for their impact on our balance sheet and overall financial strategy.

Q: What initiatives are being discussed to structurally reduce gas prices in Brazil?
A: (Mauricio Tolmasquim, Chief of Energy Transition and Sustainability) Increasing the supply of cheaper gas through projects like ROTA 3 and potential imports from Argentina and Bolivia are key strategies. We have already reduced gas prices by 25% last year and continue to seek competitive gas supply options.

Q: What is the minimum share Petrobras would consider for the Namibia assets, and are there other assets in the region being considered?
A: (Fernando Melgarejo, Financial and Investor Relations Officer) We do not discuss specific cases, but we are interested in exploring any opportunities that generate value for our shareholders. We will only join deals that are economically feasible and create synergy.

Q: What is the company's approach to maintaining the integrity of pre-salt platforms that have been producing for over 10 years?
A: (Magda Chambriard, Chief Executive Officer) We have a robust system for managing reserves, including flexibility in injection methods and close monitoring. We are reinforcing our teams with experienced engineers and investing in advanced seismic analysis to ensure the longevity and efficiency of our operations.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.