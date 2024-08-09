Aug 09, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

* Dan Olley

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

* Amy Stirling

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Dan Olley - Hargreaves Lansdown PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Amy and I as we walk you through our FY24 results. It has been an eventful first 12 months in the role. Not least with the approach of the consortium, which today resulted in a firm offer for HL, with the independent Board of HL intending to unanimously recommend the cash offer to shareholders.



As I make clear on joining, we need to help more people across the UK, save and invest to secure with their future. For us, this is more than just a mission. It's an obligation and our sole focus. So I've been reassured during this process that the consortium is fully aligned with our mission.



