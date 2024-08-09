Aug 09, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome all of you to the Credicorp Limited second-quarter 2024 conference call. A slide presentation will accompany today's webcast, which is available in the Investors section of Credicorp's website. Today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
Now it is my pleasure to turn the conference over to Credicorp's IRO, Milagros CigÃ¼eÃ±as. You may begin.
Milagros CigÃ¼eÃ±as - Credicorp Ltd - Investor Relations
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Gianfranco Ferrari, our Chief Executive Officer; and Alejandro Perez-Reyes, our Chief Financial Officer. Participating in the Q&A session will also be Francesca Raffo, Chief Innovation Officer; Cesar Rios, Chief Risk Officer; Diego Cavero, Head of Universal Banking; Cesar Rivera, Head of Insurance and Pensions; Carlos Sotelo, Mibanco's Chief Financial Officer.
Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statement. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements,
Q2 2024 Credicorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...