Q2 2024 Credicorp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024

Credicorp's IRO, Milagros Cigüeñas



Milagros CigÃ¼eÃ±as - Credicorp Ltd - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on today's call will be Gianfranco Ferrari, our Chief Executive Officer; and Alejandro Perez-Reyes, our Chief Financial Officer. Participating in the Q&A session will also be Francesca Raffo, Chief Innovation Officer; Cesar Rios, Chief Risk Officer; Diego Cavero, Head of Universal Banking; Cesar Rivera, Head of Insurance and Pensions; Carlos Sotelo, Mibanco's Chief Financial Officer.



Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statement. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements,