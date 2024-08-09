Credicorp Ltd (BAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong ROE and Digital Growth Amid Challenges

Credicorp Ltd (BAP) reports solid financial performance with notable digital advancements, despite facing headwinds in microfinance.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • ROE: 16.2% for the quarter.
  • Loan Growth: 2.9% quarter-end balances; 0.2% daily balances.
  • Low-Cost Deposits: 54.5% of total deposits.
  • NIM: Increased due to amortization of government program loans and repricing of retail and dollar loan books.
  • Core Income: Grew 8.2% year-over-year.
  • Insurance Underwriting Results: Rose 6.4% year-over-year.
  • Cost of Risk: 3%, driven by SME-Pyme and credit card delinquencies.
  • NPL Ratio: 6%, with NPL coverage at 95%.
  • Digital Clients: Increased by 21 percentage points over the last two years.
  • Yape Customers: Over 15.9 million, with income per active user at PEN4.1.
  • BCP Efficiency Ratio: Fell 190 basis points over the last five years.
  • Mibanco ROE: 5.4%, negatively impacted by high provisions and loan contraction.
  • Grupo Pacifico ROE: 26.4%.
  • Investment Management and Advisory ROE: 18.6%, with a 27% increase in net income quarter-over-quarter.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 44.3% year-to-date in the first half of 2024.
  • Updated Guidance: Loan growth revised to 1%-3%; NIM expected at 6%-6.4%; Cost of risk at 2%-2.5%; Efficiency ratio near 46%-48%; ROE guidance reaffirmed at around 17% for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Credicorp Ltd (BAP, Financial) reported a solid ROE of 16.2%, driven by universal banking, insurance, and investment management and advisory.
  • The company achieved resumed loan growth and maintained a resilient risk-adjusted NIM.
  • Credicorp Ltd (BAP) has a strong balance sheet and maintained a robust solvency position.
  • Significant progress in strategic initiatives, particularly in digital and innovation efforts, has led to increased digital customers and transactions.
  • Yape, Credicorp's digital payment platform, reached breakeven ahead of expectations, showing strong income growth and diversification.

Negative Points

  • The microfinance sector in Peru, particularly Mibanco, is facing systemic issues with high delinquencies and cost of risk at the highest level since 2008.
  • ROE for Mibanco fell short of expectations, and the company is not yet comfortable with the risk assessment of its portfolio.
  • The cost of risk rose to 3%, driven by a weakening of payment capacities in SME-Pyme and a deterioration in payment performance in credit cards.
  • Non-performing loans (NPL) ratio increased to 6%, with delinquency rising mainly in consumer, mortgage, and credit card loans.
  • Loan growth guidance for 2024 was revised down to 1% to 3%, reflecting a cautious approach to originations in retail banking and microfinance segments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you see the credit appetite and indebtedness in the microfinance sector in Peru and Colombia? Are there any positive signs of improvement?
A: We still don't feel comfortable with our portfolio's risk at Mibanco and have tightened credit policies. While the fundamentals of the business remain strong, it's too soon to see improvements. In Colombia, despite a complicated environment, Mibanco has a clearer path due to recent management changes.

Q: Can you elaborate on your expectations for other income and operating expenses for 2024?
A: We expect strong fee income growth, particularly from Yape and BCP's core business. While we are controlling costs, we are not planning to cut any major projects. We aim to maintain our efficiency ratio near the lower end of our guidance.

Q: What is the assessment process for Mibanco's risk capabilities, and could this impact your guidance?
A: We are conducting a thorough review of our credit process, including monitoring capabilities, model performance, and cultural aspects. We expect to have a clearer picture in the next quarter. This review aims to ensure optimal performance even under tough market conditions.

Q: How do you envision Yape's revenue growth and profitability going forward?
A: Yape's revenue streams from payments and lending are growing, with monthly active users and transaction levels increasing. We see continued growth in these areas and new revenue streams like foreign exchange remittances and marketplace transactions. We will continue investing in technology and digital transformation.

Q: Why are you more confident in Yape loans compared to Mibanco loans?
A: Yape loans are short-term and built on robust risk models and digital capabilities, resulting in lower acquisition costs. The tenure of Yape loans is around one month, compared to Mibanco's 13 months, making them less risky.

Q: What are your expectations for loan growth in 2025, given the improving economy?
A: While we don't provide specific guidance for 2025, we expect private investment to pick up, driven by new projects in the mining sector and infrastructure developments like the Port of Chancay and the new airport. This should positively impact loan growth.

Q: Are you considering distributing additional dividends given your strong capitalization?
A: Yes, we are considering the possibility of distributing additional dividends in the second half of the year, similar to our pre-COVID practice. However, no formal decision has been made yet.

Q: How sustainable is your NIM expansion given the ongoing decline in reference rates?
A: We have been able to reprice loans due to current risk conditions and improve our low-cost funding. While there may be some pressure on NIM as rates decline, we are shifting our portfolio mix towards higher-margin retail segments to sustain NIM levels.

Q: What is the level of sustainable ROE you aim for?
A: Our long-term target for sustainable ROE remains at 18%.

Q: How do you see your international operations, particularly in Bolivia, Colombia, and Chile?
A: In Bolivia, we are de-risking our portfolio due to a challenging macroenvironment. In Colombia, Credicorp Capital is performing well despite a tough financial sector. In Chile, Tenpo is on track, and we have applied for a full banking license. We will continue investing in Tenpo until it reaches breakeven.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.