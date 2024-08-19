Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses at -$0.21, Revenue Slightly Below Estimates at $22.8 Million

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) released its 8-K filing on August 12, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $22.8 million for Q2 2024, slightly below the estimated $23.02 million, but up 10% year-over-year from $20.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $9.2 million for Q2 2024, or ($0.21) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or ($0.14) per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved due to a favorable gross profit mix from lower vial volumes in international regions.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $12.3 million for Q2 2024, relatively flat compared to $12.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses: Increased to $17.2 million in Q2 2024 from $11.3 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to legal settlements.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $77.8 million as of June 30, 2024, expected to support operations into 2027.
Article's Main Image

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its flagship product, DANYELZA, is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, monoclonal antibody that targets ganglioside GD2, expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Performance Overview

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB, Financial) reported total net product revenues of $22.8 million for Q2 2024, a 10% increase from $20.8 million in Q2 2023. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $23.02 million. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was -$0.21, which missed the analyst estimate of -$0.15.

1822951415765692416.png

Revenue Breakdown

DANYELZA's net product revenues for Q2 2024 were $22.8 million, marking a 10% increase compared to Q2 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 55% increase in international revenues, which totaled $7.6 million. However, U.S. revenues for DANYELZA saw a 4% decline to $15.2 million, attributed to the launch of a competing therapy and ongoing clinical trial activities.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Y-mAbs' total net product revenue for the first half of 2024 was $42.2 million, a 3% increase from $41.0 million in the same period of 2023. The company has successfully delivered DANYELZA to 65 centers across the U.S. since its launch, with two new accounts added in Q2 2024.

Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges, including a net loss of $9.2 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million in Q2 2023. This increase in net loss was primarily driven by legal settlements amounting to $3.8 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $22.8 million $20.8 million
Net Loss -$9.2 million -$6.3 million
EPS -$0.21 -$0.14
Cash and Cash Equivalents $77.8 million $78.6 million

Income Statement Highlights

Y-mAbs reported a gross margin increase for Q2 2024 due to a favorable gross profit mix from lower vial volumes in international regions. Research and development expenses remained relatively flat at $12.3 million, while selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $17.2 million, primarily due to legal settlements.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Y-mAbs had $77.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company utilized $0.8 million in cash during the first half of 2024, which was favorable to internal forecasts. This cash position, along with anticipated DANYELZA revenues, is expected to support operations into 2027.

Conclusion

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB, Financial) demonstrated commercial progress with DANYELZA and continued to advance its development pipeline. However, the company faces challenges, including increased net losses driven by legal settlements. Investors will be keen to see how Y-mAbs navigates these challenges while continuing to expand its market presence and advance its innovative therapies.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc for further details.

