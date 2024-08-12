Full Year 2024 Beach Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Brett Woods - Beach Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Hello, and welcome to Beach Energy's FY24 full year results webcast. My name is Brett Woods, and I'm the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Beach. Joining me today on the call is Anne-Marie, our Chief Financial Officer, and she will take us through the financials. For today's webcast. I'll provide an overview of the full year results, including progress over the past six months and an update on the outlook for FY25. Anne-Marie will go through the financial results, and we'll Finnish webcast with some Q&A.



But before I begin, I would like to take a moment to address the enterprise reserve revisions, as highlighted through the announcement this morning, it goes without saying that I'm extremely disappointed to have to convey this news, particularly after flagging reserve revisions two months ago at our strategic review.



The strategic review presentation occurred only four days after the enterprise field was bought online with strong production rates. Since then, we have accumulated