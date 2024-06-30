Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses at $662.4M, GAAP Loss Per Share at $(1.11)

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $662.4 million, fell short of estimates of $689.08 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(99.3) million, compared to net income of $25.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Loss Per Share: $(1.11), significantly higher than the estimated loss per share of $(0.20).
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $55.2 million, a sequential increase of 103.7% from the previous quarter.
  • Debt Reduction: Paid down $504 million in debt during the quarter using proceeds from divestitures and securitization.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: 0.96x for the quarter, resulting in 1.16x for the trailing 12 months.
  • Revised Full-Year Guidance: Revenue guidance adjusted to $2,700 million to $2,750 million, down from previous estimates.
Article's Main Image

On August 12, 2024, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Fortrea Holdings, a global contract research organization (CRO) specializing in clinical trial management and patient access solutions, reported revenues of $662.4 million and a GAAP net loss of $99.3 million for the quarter.

1822958942561660928.png

Company Overview

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) is a late-stage CRO that provides comprehensive Phase I through IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company collaborates with both emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to manage their clinical trials. Formed in 2023 as an independent, publicly traded company after LabCorp spun off its clinical development business, Fortrea operates with a workforce of 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) reported revenues of $662.4 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $689.08 million. The company also posted a GAAP net loss of $99.3 million, translating to a GAAP loss per share of $1.11. This is a significant decline compared to the second quarter of 2023, where the company reported a GAAP net income of $25.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.28.

The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $55.2 million, down from $71.9 million in the same period last year. Despite these challenges, Fortrea's chairman and CEO, Tom Pike, emphasized the company's ongoing transformation and focus on margin improvement actions. He stated,

Fortrea continues to make progress with customers and our business, which is not reflected in the headline numbers."

Financial Achievements

Despite the overall decline in revenue and earnings, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company completed the divestiture of assets related to the Endpoint Clinical and Patient Access businesses, resulting in a debt paydown of $504 million during the quarter. Additionally, the book-to-bill ratio for the quarter was 0.96x, contributing to a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.16x.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial)'s earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $662.4 million $725.1 million
GAAP Net Income (Loss) $(99.3) million $25.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA $55.2 million $71.9 million
GAAP Loss Per Share $(1.11) $0.28

Income Statement Highlights

For the first half of 2024, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) reported revenues of $1,324.5 million, compared to $1,419.0 million in the first half of 2023. The GAAP net loss for the first half was $179.1 million, with a diluted loss per share of $2.01. This is a stark contrast to the first half of 2023, where the company reported a GAAP net income of $33.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.37.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $126.2 million and gross debt of $1,142.0 million. Operating cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $248.1 million, and free cash flow was $227.6 million. The company's total assets stood at $3,565.4 million, with total liabilities amounting to $2,104.3 million.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE, Financial) has revised its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting revenues in the range of $2,700 million to $2,750 million and adjusted EBITDA between $220 million and $240 million. The reduction in revenue guidance is attributed to lower pass-through revenues and lower service-fee revenues in the second half of the year.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fortrea Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.