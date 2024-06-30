Abacus Life Inc (ABL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.8M, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $29.1M

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Highlight Robust Performance

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $29.1 million, more than doubled year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $26.16 million.
  • Net Income: $0.8 million, compared to $6.8 million in the prior-year period, impacted by higher interest expenses and non-cash stock compensation.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Grew 75% year-over-year to $11.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 83% year-over-year to $16.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 57.5%.
  • Origination Capital Deployment: $104.7 million, up from $59.8 million in the prior-year period; policy originations grew 95% to 275.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $91.3 million as of June 30, 2024, with outstanding long-term debt of $81.6 million.
  • Stock Repurchase Program: Repurchased approximately 1,048,000 shares at an average price of $11.43, totaling around $12 million.
On August 12, 2024, Abacus Life Inc (ABL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant growth in revenue and profitability. Abacus Life Inc is a vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in investing in life insurance products throughout the lifecycle of a life insurance policy.

Company Overview

Abacus Life Inc (ABL, Financial) is a pioneering alternative asset manager specializing in longevity and actuarial technology. The company focuses on purchasing life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and creating high-returning insurance products for institutional investors.

Performance and Challenges

Abacus Life Inc (ABL, Financial) reported total revenue of $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, more than doubling from $11.4 million in the prior-year period. This impressive growth was primarily driven by higher active management revenue, increased capital deployment, and more policies sold directly to third parties.

However, the company faced challenges, including higher interest expenses of $4.5 million, non-cash expenses related to employee stock compensation of $6.2 million, and additional public company expenses incurred in the second quarter of 2024. These factors contributed to a decrease in U.S. GAAP net income attributable to shareholders, which was $0.8 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Abacus Life Inc (ABL, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones. Adjusted net income grew 75% year-over-year to $11.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 83% to $16.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 57.5%, compared to 80.4% in the prior-year period.

These achievements are crucial for Abacus Life Inc (ABL, Financial) as they highlight the company's ability to generate substantial returns and maintain profitability in the competitive insurance industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $29.1 million $11.4 million
Net Income $0.8 million $6.8 million
Adjusted Net Income $11.8 million $6.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA $16.7 million $9.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 57.5% 80.4%

Liquidity and Capital

As of June 30, 2024, Abacus Life Inc (ABL, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $91.3 million, balance sheet policy assets of $208.7 million, and outstanding long-term debt of $81.6 million. The company also repurchased approximately 1,048,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.43, totaling approximately $12 million.

Commentary

"We delivered another excellent quarter, showcasing continued robust growth and profitability, as well as successfully executing on our long-term strategy," said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus.

Analysis

Abacus Life Inc (ABL, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, significantly exceeding revenue estimates and achieving substantial growth in adjusted net income and EBITDA. The company's strategic initiatives, including a public equity offering and new national distribution relationships, have contributed to its robust performance.

However, the increase in interest expenses and non-cash expenses related to employee stock compensation pose challenges that need to be managed carefully. Overall, Abacus Life Inc (ABL, Financial) remains well-positioned for continued growth and profitability in the alternative asset management and insurance industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Abacus Life Inc for further details.

