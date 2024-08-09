Q1 2025 Alkem Laboratories Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



Tushar Manudhane - Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd - Analyst



Thanks, Siddhant. Good evening, and a warm welcome for 1Q FY25 earnings call of Alkem Laboratories. So on the management side, we have Dr. Vikas Gupta, CEO; Mr. Nitin Agrawal, CFO; and Ms. Purvi Shah, Head of Investor Relations. Over to you, Vikas, sir, for the opening remarks.



Purvi Shah - Alkem Laboratories Ltd - IR



Thank you, Tushar. So good evening, everyone. Earlier in the day, we have released our financial results, press release and investor presentation, which are also posted on our website. We hope you all had the opportunity to review it.



Before we proceed with this call, we'd like to remind everyone that this is being