Aug 09, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Solaris Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Yvonne Fletcher, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Yvonne Fletcher - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - Senior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to the Solaris Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Bill Zartler; and our President and CFO, Kyle Ramachandran.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you of our standard cautionary remarks regarding the forward-looking nature of some of the statements that we will make today. Such forward-looking statements may include comments regarding our previously announced acquisition of Mobile Energy Rentals LLC, future financial results and reflect a number of known and unknown risks. Please refer to our press release issued yesterday, along with other recent