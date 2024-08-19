NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With its shares currently priced at $109.83, NVIDIA Corp has enjoyed a daily gain of 4.85%, and an impressive three-month growth of 23.07%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that NVIDIA Corp is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key valuation aspects. This system has proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. NVIDIA Corp boasts a GF Score of 97, indicating a top-tier potential for market outperformance.

Understanding NVIDIA Corp's Business

NVIDIA Corp, with a market cap of $2.7 trillion and annual sales of $79.77 billion, is a leading developer of graphics processing units (GPUs). Originally designed to enhance computing platform experiences, particularly in PC gaming, GPUs have become crucial in artificial intelligence (AI). NVIDIA not only produces AI GPUs but also offers Cuda, a software platform for AI model development and training. Additionally, NVIDIA is expanding its data center networking solutions, which are essential for managing complex workloads.

Financial Strength Breakdown

NVIDIA Corp's financial strength is evident in its robust balance sheet and strategic debt management, with an Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.14. The company's Interest Coverage ratio stands at an impressive 187.22, significantly above the benchmark set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Furthermore, an Altman Z-Score of 59.76 indicates a strong defense against financial distress, underscoring NVIDIA's financial stability.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

NVIDIA Corp's profitability is highlighted by its increasing Operating Margin, which has grown significantly over the past five years. The company's Gross Margin also reflects a consistent upward trend, demonstrating its efficiency in converting revenue into profit. Additionally, NVIDIA's Growth Rank is exemplary, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 54.4%, outperforming 94.57% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry.

Conclusion

Considering NVIDIA Corp's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and strong growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

