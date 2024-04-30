Apr 30, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Jimmy Brock - CONSOL Energy Inc - CEO, Director



Good morning, and welcome to Sensile Energy Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Jimmy Brock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Consol Energy and Chairman of this meeting. I now call the meeting to order. The polls are now open for voting.



Today's virtual-only meeting is a live webcast, and we thank you for participating in our virtual meeting today. We believe in engaging with our stockholders and hope that this virtual meeting will maximize the participation of stockholders regardless of their location. I would like to welcome our other Board members who are in attendance today as well as members of our management team.



At this time, I would like to introduce each of the members of the Board of Directors of Consol Energy, John Mills, who is our Lead Independent Director and the Chair of our Audit Committee, present Japan, who is also the Chair of our Health Safety and Environmental Committee, Valerie Pereira, who is also the Chair of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Joe Platt, who is also the Chair of our