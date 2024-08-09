Alkem Laboratories Ltd (BOM:539523) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EBITDA Margin and Regulatory Compliance

Alkem Laboratories Ltd (BOM:539523) reports significant improvements in profitability and successful resolution of regulatory issues.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • EBITDA Margin: Improved by 700 basis points from 13.1% to 20.1%.
  • Net Profit: INR 545 crores after minority interest for the quarter.
  • Revenue Growth: 8.4% Y-o-Y according to IQVIA, compared to IPM growth of 8.7%.
  • Therapy Performance: Outperformed IPM in anti-diabetic, neuro and CNS, GI, dermatology, and VMN therapies.
  • Regulatory Compliance: Successful resolution of US FDA Form 483 at Baddi facility.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • EBITDA margin improved by 700 basis points from 13.1% to 20.1% year-over-year.
  • Successful resolution of US FDA Form 483 at the Baddi facility, demonstrating regulatory compliance.
  • Strong performance in domestic business with growth in large brands and bridging portfolio gaps.
  • Outperformed the IPM in six therapies, including anti-diabetic, neuro and CNS, GI, dermatology, and VMN therapy.
  • Significant reduction in API pricing for key products like dapagliflozin and sitagliptin, contributing to improved profitability.

Negative Points

  • Mirabegron product launch delayed due to ongoing litigation and settlement agreements, impacting near-term opportunities.
  • US business experiencing single-digit price erosion, affecting overall profitability.
  • Supply chain issues in Australia led to lower sales in the non-US market for the quarter.
  • Increased operational expenses expected in the coming quarters due to investments in new business opportunities like CDMO and medical devices.
  • Employee costs increased by INR1 billion sequentially, impacting overall cost structure.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Alkem Laboratories Ltd (BOM:539523, Financial) Q1 FY25 Earnings Call

Q: One question on this product called mirabegron, I believe we have a tentative approval for this product. So should we bake in as a near-term opportunity for us?
A: We are bound by the settlement agreement with the innovator, and we don't see it getting launched before the agreement date, which would be somewhere around 2026 or 2027. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: In terms of our EBITDA margin, with it tracking around 20% in this quarter, where do we stand and is there a meaningful change in the way we look at profitability now for our business?
A: The reasons for this improved profitability include a good product mix, improvement in API pricing, and strong cost control initiatives. We maintain our guidance around 18% for the year. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: In terms of the ForEx gain or losses, can you highlight that number for this quarter?
A: We had a ForEx gain to the tune of INR15 crores, which is part of other income and not in EBITDA. – Nitin Agrawal, CFO

Q: For the full year EBITDA margin, are you expecting similar to last year's 18% or 100 basis point improvement on top of that?
A: We would be improving it, but due to new investments in future growth opportunities, our guidance remains around 18%. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: Any change in Penicillin G prices?
A: We are yet to see any impact of PenG prices. In fact, recent times have seen a marginal increase. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: How much of the gross margin improvement that we have seen is sticky?
A: API pricing is expected to remain stable, but product mix changes might impact margins for 2 quarters by around 2 percentage points. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: What are the investments in future growth opportunities?
A: We are investing in our US facility mainly for the CDMO business, with a total investment of INR400 crores to INR450 crores. We expect this business to break even by FY26. – Nitin Agrawal, CFO

Q: What's the growth guidance for the India business?
A: We expect to grow in line with the market, which should be between 8% to 10%. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: Can you let me know regarding the price erosion in base business for US generics?
A: The US generic market is seeing a single-digit price erosion, and this trend continues for this quarter. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: What was the growth for trade generics in the quarter?
A: We don't share segment-wise growth, but trade generics grow in line with the Rx side. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.