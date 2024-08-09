Release Date: August 09, 2024

Positive Points

EBITDA margin improved by 700 basis points from 13.1% to 20.1% year-over-year.

Successful resolution of US FDA Form 483 at the Baddi facility, demonstrating regulatory compliance.

Strong performance in domestic business with growth in large brands and bridging portfolio gaps.

Outperformed the IPM in six therapies, including anti-diabetic, neuro and CNS, GI, dermatology, and VMN therapy.

Significant reduction in API pricing for key products like dapagliflozin and sitagliptin, contributing to improved profitability.

Negative Points

Mirabegron product launch delayed due to ongoing litigation and settlement agreements, impacting near-term opportunities.

US business experiencing single-digit price erosion, affecting overall profitability.

Supply chain issues in Australia led to lower sales in the non-US market for the quarter.

Increased operational expenses expected in the coming quarters due to investments in new business opportunities like CDMO and medical devices.

Employee costs increased by INR1 billion sequentially, impacting overall cost structure.

Q & A Highlights

Q: One question on this product called mirabegron, I believe we have a tentative approval for this product. So should we bake in as a near-term opportunity for us?

A: We are bound by the settlement agreement with the innovator, and we don't see it getting launched before the agreement date, which would be somewhere around 2026 or 2027. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: In terms of our EBITDA margin, with it tracking around 20% in this quarter, where do we stand and is there a meaningful change in the way we look at profitability now for our business?

A: The reasons for this improved profitability include a good product mix, improvement in API pricing, and strong cost control initiatives. We maintain our guidance around 18% for the year. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: In terms of the ForEx gain or losses, can you highlight that number for this quarter?

A: We had a ForEx gain to the tune of INR15 crores, which is part of other income and not in EBITDA. – Nitin Agrawal, CFO

Q: For the full year EBITDA margin, are you expecting similar to last year's 18% or 100 basis point improvement on top of that?

A: We would be improving it, but due to new investments in future growth opportunities, our guidance remains around 18%. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: Any change in Penicillin G prices?

A: We are yet to see any impact of PenG prices. In fact, recent times have seen a marginal increase. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: How much of the gross margin improvement that we have seen is sticky?

A: API pricing is expected to remain stable, but product mix changes might impact margins for 2 quarters by around 2 percentage points. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: What are the investments in future growth opportunities?

A: We are investing in our US facility mainly for the CDMO business, with a total investment of INR400 crores to INR450 crores. We expect this business to break even by FY26. – Nitin Agrawal, CFO

Q: What's the growth guidance for the India business?

A: We expect to grow in line with the market, which should be between 8% to 10%. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: Can you let me know regarding the price erosion in base business for US generics?

A: The US generic market is seeing a single-digit price erosion, and this trend continues for this quarter. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

Q: What was the growth for trade generics in the quarter?

A: We don't share segment-wise growth, but trade generics grow in line with the Rx side. – Vikas Gupta, CEO

