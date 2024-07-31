Release Date: August 05, 2024

Positive Points

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR, Financial) achieved adjusted EBITDA of $116 million and shipped 4.6 million tons in Q2 2024.

The company increased its total liquidity by nearly 25% during the second quarter.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) reported a decrease in SG&A expenses to $14.2 million in Q2 from $19.9 million in Q1.

The company has maintained strong safety and environmental performance, better than the industry average.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) has successfully renegotiated pricing agreements with suppliers, resulting in improved cost structures.

Negative Points

Weakening steel demand has negatively impacted metallurgical coal markets, leading to lower realizations in Q2.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased from $190 million in Q1 to $116 million in Q2.

Met segment realizations decreased quarter-over-quarter, with significant drops in average realization prices.

The company did not repurchase any shares in Q2 under its share buyback program due to market softness.

Global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, including numerous national elections, have contributed to weakened steel demand and market volatility.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you break out the contribution to the cost reductions from both sales-related and purchased coal? Also, how much purchased coal do you typically blend into your shipments?

A: The breakdown on the cost reductions is roughly 50-50 between sales-related and purchased coal. Typically, we blend several hundred thousand tons of purchased coal annually, depending on market conditions and our own mine performance.

Q: The midpoint of guidance implies an 8% reduction in volume versus the first half. Is this reflecting current market conditions or conservatism? Also, what's your take on the broader supply situation in the industry?

A: The reduction is not intentional but a result of shipment cadence. We had strong production and shipment quarters in Q1 and Q2. Regarding the broader market, some supply has come off due to high costs and mine fires, but the market remains balanced.

Q: Do you think the market is oversupplied today? If so, can you quantify it?

A: The market feels balanced rather than oversupplied. Our inventories are comfortable, and we are not piling up coal.

Q: Could you speak to your strategic priorities given the current market conditions?

A: Our primary focus is protecting the franchise and maintaining a strong balance sheet. We are operating conservatively to weather the prolonged market downturn.

Q: At what point would you feel comfortable restarting the buyback program?

A: The decision will be driven by coal market conditions. As long as prices remain low, our priority will be to maintain a strong balance sheet and buffer against further downturns.

Q: Where do you think the marginal cost level is, and are you considering leaving any tons in the ground given current prices?

A: The marginal cost level is likely in the $200-$225 range. We are still comfortable producing at current margins and will continue until the situation dictates otherwise.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of recent renegotiations with suppliers on costs for the full year?

A: It's a lengthy process, but we are starting to see positive movements. We will stick with our current guidance and update if necessary later in the year.

Q: Any thoughts on where costs could land for the full year, assuming a flat $240 price?

A: We will stick with our guidance for now and update if needed later in the year.

