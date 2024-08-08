On August 8, 2024, LAIRD JAMES F JR, a Director at Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL, Financial) is a financial services company specializing in investment management. The company provides services including fund management and investment consulting, focusing on long-term investment strategies that incorporate fundamental analysis of companies and industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been more insider sales (5) than buys (4) over the past year.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc were priced at $150.2 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $409.077 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.28, which is below both the industry median of 12.085 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DHIL is estimated at $175.75, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the financial positioning and insider sentiment at Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, offering investors insights into the company's stock performance and insider trends.

