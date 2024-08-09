Q1 2025 Sobha Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Adhidev Chattopadhyay - ICICI Securities Ltd - Investor Relations



Yes, good evening, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Q1 FY25 Results Call of Sobha Limited. As always, we are referenced here from the management by Mr. Jagadish Nangineni, the Managing Director; and Mr. Yogesh Bansal, the Chief Financial Officer.



Jagadish Nangineni - Sobha Ltd - Managing Director, Whole-time Director



Thank you, Adhidev, and the ICICI Securities team for organizing this call. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Q1 FY25 earnings call. This quarter has been quite