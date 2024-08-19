Renaissance Technologies Amplifies Stake in Broadcom Inc in Q2 2024

Insight into Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio)' Latest 13F Filings and Strategic Adjustments

Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio), founded by Jim Simons in 1978, is a pioneering quant hedge fund known for its advanced mathematical and statistical trading models. Despite Simons' retirement, the firm continues to influence global markets with its data-driven approach. The recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant portfolio adjustments, including new buys, increased stakes, and sold-out positions, reflecting their ongoing strategy to capitalize on market movements.

Summary of New Buys

Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded its portfolio by adding 465 new stocks. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

  • Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), with 294,115 shares, making up 0.8% of the portfolio and valued at $472.21 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), comprising 1,825,890 shares, which represent about 0.5% of the portfolio, totaling $296.18 million.
  • Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), with 1,096,777 shares, accounting for 0.37% of the portfolio and valued at $218.46 million.

Key Position Increases

Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) also significantly increased its stakes in several key holdings among its 1,437 stock adjustments:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) saw an addition of 1,307,877 shares, bringing the total to 1,721,444 shares. This adjustment marks a 316.24% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.46%, with a total value of $362.58 million.
  • NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) increased by 1,515,540 shares, bringing the total to 7,021,790 shares. This represents a 27.52% increase in share count, valued at $867.49 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In the second quarter of 2024, Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) exited 680 positions. Significant exits include:

  • Micron Technology Inc (MU, Financial), where all 1,174,436 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.22%.
  • Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), with all 3,754,866 shares liquidated, also causing a -0.22% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

The firm reduced its positions in 1,504 stocks, with major reductions in:

  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) by 2,775,706 shares, resulting in a -74.02% decrease in shares and a -0.78% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $183.7 during the quarter and has returned -10.97% over the past three months and 9.85% year-to-date.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial) by 6,031,849 shares, resulting in a -92.49% reduction in shares and a -0.73% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $69.5 during the quarter and has returned 2.72% over the past three months and 11.77% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio included 3,445 stocks. The top holdings were 2.22% in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, Financial), 1.7% in Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR, Financial), 1.47% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), 1.25% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX, Financial), and 1.17% in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, including Technology and Healthcare.

