Steel Authority Of India Ltd (BOM:500113) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Domestic Sales and Operational Efficiency Amid Debt Concerns

Steel Authority Of India Ltd (BOM:500113) reports a 16% EBITDA improvement and 5% domestic sales growth, but faces challenges with rising debt and export declines.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Crude Steel Production: 4.683 million tonnes.
  • Saleable Steel Production: 4.182 million tonnes.
  • Saleable Steel Sales Volumes: 4.012 million tonnes, 3.3% growth over CPLY.
  • Domestic Sales Growth: 5% increase.
  • Turnover: INR 23,764 crores.
  • EBITDA: INR 2,420 crores, 16% improvement over CPLY of INR 2,090 crores.
  • Proportion of Semis in Saleable Steel Production: 15%.
  • Percentage Share of Semis in Sales: 7%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Steel Authority Of India Ltd (BOM:500113, Financial) reported an EBITDA of INR2,420 crores, an improvement of around 16% over the corresponding period last year.
  • The company has made steady progress in operational efficiency, reducing coal-coke consumption, increasing the use of CDI, and improving BF productivity.
  • Domestic sales have grown by 5%, indicating strong demand within the country.
  • The company is optimistic about future margins due to government infrastructure spending and efforts to reduce costs by diversifying coal sources.
  • Steel Authority Of India Ltd (BOM:500113) is planning significant capacity expansions, including a new 4 million tonne plant at IISCO and de-bottlenecking schemes to increase capacity by 3 million tonnes over the next three to four years.

Negative Points

  • The company has experienced a significant increase in debt, rising by around INR5,000 crores during the quarter, primarily due to accumulated coal stocks and increased inventory.
  • Export sales have registered a substantial decline, impacting overall sales volumes.
  • The price of steel has softened in the international market, which may impact margins.
  • The company has faced challenges with the shutdown of the hot strip mill at Bokaro, affecting production and sales volumes.
  • There is uncertainty regarding future steel prices, with declines observed in July and August, which could further impact revenue and profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What was the coking coal cost in this quarter, and how much decline do you expect in Q2?
A: The coking coal cost during this quarter was around INR24,500 per tonne for imported coal and INR13,500 per tonne for indigenous coal, averaging to INR23,000 per tonne. We expect it to remain in a similar range in Q2 due to existing inventory.

Q: Why has the debt increased significantly compared to last quarter, and when can we expect this to reduce?
A: Debt increased by around INR5,000 crores due to accumulated coal stocks and increased inventory of finished and semi-finished steel. We expect to reduce this by December or January as we liquidate these stocks.

Q: What is the outlook on the semis mix, and how do you plan to manage it?
A: The semis mix will remain mostly at the same levels. We aim to maximize conversion through agents and wet leasing. The expansion plans, including new mills, will reduce the proportion of semis over the next 3 to 3.5 years.

Q: What is driving the reduction in coke rate, and will it remain at this level?
A: The reduction in coke rate is driven by improved operational efficiencies, better quality of iron ore, and increased CDI rate. We plan to further reduce the coke rate in the coming months.

Q: Can you provide details on the CapEx projects currently under execution?
A: We are working on de-bottlenecking schemes, including revamping the blast furnace at Durgapur and adding casters at Rourkela and Bhilai. We aim to increase capacity by 3 million tonnes over the next 3-4 years with an investment of INR10,000 to INR11,000 crores.

Q: What is the blended NSR for Q1, and how do you see it trending in Q2?
A: The NSR for Q1 was around INR53,700. It declined by INR500 to INR600 in July and is expected to decline further in August by around INR1,000 to INR1,500.

Q: What are the expansion plans for IISCO, Bokaro, and Durgapur, and their respective costs?
A: The IISCO plant expansion is a 4 million tonne project with an estimated cost of INR37,000 crores. Bokaro will be ramped up to 7 million tonnes, and Durgapur will increase by around 1 million tonnes. The costs for Bokaro and Durgapur are still being evaluated.

Q: How will the recent Supreme Court judgment on state levies impact SAIL?
A: We are already paying certain state-related taxes in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Jharkhand has announced a new levy, which will have a prospective impact of around INR150 to INR200 crores. We are awaiting further clarity on Odisha.

Q: What are the volume targets for this year?
A: We are targeting a crude steel production of around 20.87 million tonnes and sales volume of around 19.26 million tonnes for this year.

Q: How do you plan to fund the expansion given the current debt levels?
A: We are reassessing our cash flows and debt-to-equity ratio in light of current market conditions. We aim to manage the expansion without significantly leveraging our balance sheet.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.