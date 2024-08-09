Sobha Ltd (BOM:532784) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Quarterly Inflows and Robust Sales Growth

Sobha Ltd (BOM:532784) reports a 28% YoY sales growth and highest ever quarterly inflows, despite challenges in revenue recognition and inventory management.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Quarterly Sales: INR 1,874 crores, a year-on-year growth of 28% and quarter-on-quarter growth of 24.6%.
  • Units Sold: 562 units in Q1 FY25.
  • Highest Ever Quarterly Inflows: INR 1,500 crores.
  • Total Collections: INR 1,546 crores, with INR 1,392 crores from real estate business.
  • Net Operating Cash Flow: INR 327 crores, 68% higher than Q1 FY24.
  • CapEx: INR 44.5 crores.
  • Net Debt Reduction: INR 74 crores, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
  • Total Income: INR 670 crores.
  • EBITDA: INR 85.4 crores, with a margin of 12.7%.
  • Net Profit: INR 6.4 crores.
  • Rights Issue: Raised INR 2,000 crores, issuing 1.21 million shares at INR 651 per share.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Sobha Ltd (BOM:532784, Financial) launched four new projects in Q1 FY25, totaling 3.04 million square feet, enhancing their project portfolio.
  • The company achieved its second-highest ever sales value in Q1 FY25, with a total sales of INR 1,874 crores, marking a year-on-year growth of 28% and a quarter-on-quarter growth of 24.6%.
  • Sobha Ltd (BOM:532784) raised INR 2,000 crores through a successful rights issue, which will support future growth and expansion.
  • The company has a strong residential launch pipeline of 17.9 million square feet across 16 projects in seven cities, providing a robust outlook for the next six to eight quarters.
  • Sobha Ltd (BOM:532784) achieved the highest ever quarterly inflows and collections, amounting to INR 1,546 crores, indicating strong financial performance and cash flow management.

Negative Points

  • The company has 9.24 million square feet of unsold inventory, which may impact future sales velocity, especially for high-ticket size units.
  • Revenue recognition was affected by delays in obtaining policies, which may cause a lag in revenue recognition for the remainder of the financial year.
  • The EBITDA margin for Q1 FY25 was relatively low at 12.7%, partly due to increased sales and marketing expenses.
  • The company is de-emphasizing civil contract projects to focus on real estate, which may impact revenue from contract projects.
  • There are concerns about the high cost of land acquisition in new markets like Mumbai and Noida, which could affect the company's financial returns and project viability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the high-ticket phased launches, how should one think about bookings?
A: We expect to target sales of at least INR 8,500 crores this year, considering both current inventory and proposed launches. While high-ticket units may see moderate sales, the diverse inventory across locations should help achieve our targets. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

Q: Can you elaborate on the revenue recognition delays and their impact?
A: Revenue recognition was delayed in Q1 due to elections affecting government processes. We expect improvements from Q2 onwards, with significant revenue recognition in the third and fourth quarters. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

Q: Why has the inventory reported gone up significantly?
A: The increase is due to converting land opportunities into projects, particularly in joint developments, which affects both sides of the balance sheet. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

Q: What is driving the bump in realizations in GIFT City and Hyderabad?
A: GIFT City has seen steady increases in realization due to significant demand and recent land auctions. The new project launched at INR 12,000 per square foot is seeing good traction. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

Q: What is the strategy for venturing into new geographies like Mumbai and Noida?
A: We are taking baby steps in these cities and will provide more clarity in future calls. The intent is to expand and grow, but timelines are still being determined. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

Q: What is the target for land-related CapEx and new project additions?
A: We do not have a clear yearly target for adding GDV. We have enough in the pipeline and will allocate capital based on financial returns and market opportunities. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

Q: What are the expected EBITDA margins for FY25 and FY26?
A: We expect project-level EBITDA margins to be more than 30% as we recognize revenues from recent sales. Margins should improve steadily from the next financial year. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

Q: How will the rights issue funds be utilized?
A: The rights issue will help secure new opportunities in new markets and strengthen existing operations. The promoter's share has increased by 4.5%. (Yogesh Bansal, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: What is the status of the Greater Noida land auction?
A: We won a 3.44-acre land parcel, allowing us to develop about 0.65 to 0.7 million square feet. This is a good opportunity to experiment in a new market. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

Q: What is the plan for the remaining inventory in Bangalore?
A: We have about 13.5 million square feet in Bangalore and plan to launch over 11 million square feet in the next one or two quarters. (Jagadish Nangineni, Managing Director)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.