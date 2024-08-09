Q2 2024 Microvast Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Yaser Ali - Microvast Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Joining me on today's call is Mr. Yang Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Microvast Holdings. Mr. Wu will start off with a high-level overview of the quarter before providing some operational update. I will then discuss our financials in more detail before handing it back to Mr. Wu.



To wrap up with our second quarter 2024 outlook ahead of this call, Microvast issued its second quarter earnings press release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ir.microvast.com.



In addition, we have posted a slide presentation to the company's