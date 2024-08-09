Q2 2024 Qleanair AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Sebastian LindstrÃ¶m - QleanAir AB - CEO



Hi, and welcome to the QleanAir investor presentation for Q2 2024. My name is Sebastian LindstrÃ¶m, I'm the CEO of QleanAir. Joining me in today's call is Henrik Resmark, our CFO at QleanAir. Henrik and I will go through the presentation and then open up for Q&As towards the end. Starting off with the numbers for Q2.



In short, we closed the quarter with a lot of activity but where the numbers were weak. Remembering that we in Q2 in comparison to last year, meet our strongest quarter in 2023. We delivered SEK115 million in sales, which was 14% behind last year and currency-adjusted, 10% below last year. The main reason of the decline in revenue were the low base of renewal contracts to be sold to finance companies in Japan and the weak Japanese yen versus the Swedish crown. The yen versus the Swedish crown was down 11% in Q2.



For Q2, these two things affected us roughly with SEK16 million in revenue. Our recurring revenues remained strong at SEK74 million and amounting to SEK304 million by the end of the quarter. Our gross