Q1 2025 Birla Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Birla Corporation Q1 FY25 earnings conference call hosted by HDFC Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajesh Ravi Kumar from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajesh Ravi Kumar - HDFC Securities - Analyst



Thank you, Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, we welcome you all to Q1 FY25 Earnings Call of Birla Corporation. From the management side, we have Mr. Sandip Ghose, MD and CEO; and Mr. Aditya Saraogi, Group CFO.



I will now hand over the call to the management for the opening remarks, which will be followed by Q&A. Over to you, Sandip, sir.



Sandip Ghose - Birla Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Very good afternoon to everyone. Thank you so much for joining this call. I see a very large attendance already, and it's encouraging that there is so much interest in the results