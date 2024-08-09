Q1 2025 Matrimony.Com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2024 / 11:45AM GMT

Thank you Abhisek. Good evening everyone. For the first time in many years, we had a decline in YoY revenue growth, year on year revenue growth, but growth was flattish on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The main difference was top of the