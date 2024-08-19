Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.59 Beats Estimate, Revenue of $48.9M Exceeds Expectations

Net Investment Income Surpasses Expectations; Dividend Declarations Announced

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Investment Income: $0.59 per share for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.58 per share.
  • Revenue: $48.9 million for Q2 2024, slightly exceeding the analyst estimate of $47.65 million.
  • Net Asset Value (NAV): Increased to $20.30 per share as of June 30, 2024, up from $20.28 per share as of March 31, 2024.
  • Dividends: Declared a third quarter base dividend of $0.42 per share and a second quarter supplemental dividend of $0.09 per share.
  • Investment Activity: Invested $119.3 million across six new portfolio companies and several follow-on fundings, with $73.4 million in aggregate exits, sales, and repayments.
  • Debt to Equity Ratio: Stood at 1.18x as of June 30, 2024, indicating a stable leverage position.
  • Liquidity: Held $36.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $293.8 million of undrawn capacity on credit facilities as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 12, 2024, Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net investment income of $0.59 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.58 per share. Additionally, Crescent Capital BDC Inc declared a third-quarter base dividend of $0.42 per share and a second-quarter supplemental dividend of $0.09 per share.

Company Overview

Crescent Capital BDC Inc is a business development company structured as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in secured debt (including senior secured, unitranche, and second lien debt) and unsecured debt (including senior unsecured, mezzanine, and subordinated debt), as well as related equity securities of private U.S. middle-market companies.

Performance and Challenges

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Crescent Capital BDC Inc reported net income of $0.55 per share, with a slight increase in net asset value per share to $20.30 from $20.28 as of March 31, 2024. The company's investment income for the quarter was $48.9 million, compared to $46.7 million in the same period last year. This increase was largely due to net funding activity and an increase in reference rates.

However, the company faced challenges with net realized losses of $4.1 million, primarily due to market volatility and adjustments in the fair value of investments. The net change in unrealized gains was $2.8 million, down from $4.9 million in the previous quarter.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Crescent Capital BDC Inc achieved significant milestones. The company declared a third-quarter base dividend of $0.42 per share and a second-quarter supplemental dividend of $0.09 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company's total assets increased to $1,672.4 million from $1,620.4 million in the previous quarter, and total net assets rose to $752.4 million from $751.7 million.

1823094938565505024.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Investments, at fair value $1,610.8 million $1,563.3 million $1,581.1 million
Total assets $1,672.4 million $1,620.4 million $1,624.6 million
Total net assets $752.4 million $751.7 million $725.8 million
Net asset value per share $20.30 $20.28 $19.58
Investment income $48.9 million $50.4 million $46.7 million
Net investment income $21.7 million $23.4 million $20.6 million
Net investment income per share $0.59 $0.63 $0.56

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2024, Crescent Capital BDC Inc had investments in 183 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,610.8 million. The portfolio was primarily composed of senior secured first lien and unitranche first lien loans, which together accounted for approximately 89.2% of the total portfolio.

During the quarter, the company invested $119.3 million across six new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. It also had $73.4 million in aggregate exits, sales, and repayments.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, Crescent Capital BDC Inc had $36.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, with $293.8 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities. The company's debt to equity ratio stood at 1.18x, and the weighted average cost of debt was 7.26%.

Analysis

Crescent Capital BDC Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its resilience and ability to generate income despite market challenges. The company's focus on secured debt investments and its strategic dividend declarations highlight its commitment to delivering value to shareholders. However, the net realized losses and the decrease in unrealized gains indicate potential volatility in the investment portfolio, which investors should monitor closely.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crescent Capital BDC Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.