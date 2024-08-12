TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $35.6M, EPS Misses at -$0.03

Revenue Surpasses Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Summary
  • Revenue: $35.6 million, up by 130.2% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $35.44 million.
  • Gross Profit: $21.7 million, an increase of 109.4% from $10.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 60.9%, down from 66.9% in the same period last year.
  • Debt Repayment: Paid down $30.2 million of debt in Q2 2024, followed by an additional $75.8 million in July 2024, fully eliminating the company’s debt ahead of maturity.
  • Operational Hashrate: Increased 79.6% year-over-year to 8.8 EH/s as of June 30, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $19.5 million, up by 156.4% from $7.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $11.2 million, compared to a net loss of $17.8 million in Q2 2023.
On August 12, 2024, TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company focused on environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources.

Performance Overview

TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) reported a revenue of $35.6 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $35.44 million. However, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.03, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.02. The revenue growth represents a significant 130.2% increase year-over-year from $15.5 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the impressive revenue growth, TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) faced challenges with increased operational costs. The gross profit (exclusive of depreciation) increased to $21.7 million in Q2 2024 from $10.3 million in Q2 2023, but the gross profit margin decreased to 60.9% from 66.9% in the same period. This decline is attributed to the doubling of network difficulty and the bitcoin reward halving in April 2024.

Additionally, the company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.2 million, or -$0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.8 million, or -$0.08 per share, in Q2 2023. The increase in power cost per bitcoin self-mined to $22,954 from $6,688 year-over-year also posed a significant challenge.

Operational Highlights

TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) self-mined 699 bitcoin across its Lake Mariner and Nautilus Cryptomine facilities, a 21.4% decrease from 889 bitcoin in Q2 2023. However, the total value of bitcoin self-mined increased to $46.1 million from $24.9 million year-over-year, reflecting a higher average bitcoin price.

The company also made significant strides in reducing its debt, paying down approximately $30.2 million in Q2 2024 and an additional $75.8 million in July 2024, fully eliminating its debt ahead of maturity.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $35.6 million $15.5 million 130.2%
Gross Profit (exclusive of depreciation) $21.7 million $10.3 million 109.4%
Gross Profit Margin 60.9% 66.9% (9.0)%
Adjusted EBITDA $19.5 million $7.6 million 156.4%

Management Commentary

"TeraWulf's second-quarter results reflect our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth. By completing the construction of Building 4 at Lake Mariner, advancing our AI and high-performance computing initiatives, and streamlining our capital structure, we have solidified our position as a leader in the industry," said Paul Prager, CEO of TeraWulf.
"In the second quarter of 2024, TeraWulf delivered solid financial performance, even in a challenging fundamental business environment following the Bitcoin reward halving in April, mining a total of 699 bitcoin across our facilities," added Patrick Fleury, CFO of TeraWulf.

Conclusion

TeraWulf Inc (WULF, Financial) demonstrated strong revenue growth and significant debt reduction in Q2 2024, despite facing challenges with increased operational costs and a decrease in bitcoin self-mined. The company's focus on sustainable energy and strategic growth initiatives positions it well for future opportunities in the rapidly growing data center market.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TeraWulf Inc for further details.

