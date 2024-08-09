Aug 09, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the LIC's Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD LIC. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Siddhartha Mohanty - Life Insurance Corporation Of India - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Good morning, everyone. I am Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD LIC. On behalf of the senior management team, I warmly welcome you all to the results and performance update call of Life Insurance Corporation of India for first quarter ended June 30, 2024.



The results and a presentation can be accessed on our website and on websites of both the stock exchanges BSE and NSE. Along with me on this call I have managing directors, Mr. Sat Pal Bhanoo and Mr. Doraiswamy with me.



Senior officials of the corporation present on this call are Mr. Dinesh Pant, Appointed Actuary and Executive Director; and Mr. KR Ashok, Executive Director from the Actuarial team. Mr. R. Sudhakar,