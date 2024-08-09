Aug 09, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the LIC's Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD LIC. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Siddhartha Mohanty - Life Insurance Corporation Of India - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
Good morning, everyone. I am Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO and MD LIC. On behalf of the senior management team, I warmly welcome you all to the results and performance update call of Life Insurance Corporation of India for first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The results and a presentation can be accessed on our website and on websites of both the stock exchanges BSE and NSE. Along with me on this call I have managing directors, Mr. Sat Pal Bhanoo and Mr. Doraiswamy with me.
Senior officials of the corporation present on this call are Mr. Dinesh Pant, Appointed Actuary and Executive Director; and Mr. KR Ashok, Executive Director from the Actuarial team. Mr. R. Sudhakar,
Q1 2025 Life Insurance Corporation Of India Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...