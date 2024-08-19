Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.94 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $110.6 Million Misses Expectations

Company Reports Significant Increase in Net Income and Gross Margin

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $21.5 million, a significant increase of 236% from the previous year.
  • EPS: $0.94, up from $0.28 in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $110.6 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $114.10 million.
  • Gross Margin: 31.8%, an increase of 9.7 percentage points from the previous year.
  • Debt Reduction: Total debt decreased by $5.0 million during the quarter.
  • Shareholder Equity: Increased to $24.8 million, reflecting improved financial health.
  • SG&A Expenses: Decreased by 57% year-over-year, contributing to higher profitability.
Article's Main Image

On August 12, 2024, Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing record financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, reported a net income of $21.5 million, a 236% increase from the previous year.

Company Overview

Power Solutions International Inc is an America-based company that manufactures, distributes, and services power systems that primarily run on non-diesel fuels, including natural gas, propane, and gasoline. The company's products are designed to meet emission standards imposed by environmental regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency. Its products are distributed to a wide range of industrial original equipment manufacturers that supply equipment to sectors including power generation, oil and gas, material handling, airport ground support, agricultural, turf, construction, and irrigation. The company generates most of its sales from the United States.

Second Quarter 2024 Performance

Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX, Financial) reported a net income of $21.5 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $6.4 million in Q2 2023. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.94, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.36. The company's gross margin also saw a notable improvement, rising to 31.8% from 22.1% in the same period last year.

1823105015011766272.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite a 9% decrease in sales to $110.6 million, the company achieved a gross profit increase of $8.2 million, or 31%, compared to the same period last year. This was primarily due to improved mix, pricing actions, higher operating efficiencies, and lower warranty costs. However, the decrease in sales was attributed to lower sales in the industrial and transportation end markets, partially offset by increased demand in the power systems end market.

"I am pleased to report that in the second quarter, we achieved record-breaking results with a gross margin of 31.8% and net profit of $21.5 million. Our sales performance was driven by high demand in the power systems market, offset by the decrease in sales from some of our transportation customers and the softness we observed in the industrial market," said Dino Xykis, Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change % Change
Net Sales $110.6 million $121.9 million -$11.3 million -9%
Gross Profit $35.2 million $27.0 million $8.2 million 31%
Net Income $21.5 million $6.4 million $15.1 million 236%
EPS (Diluted) $0.94 $0.28 $0.66 236%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX, Financial) reported total debt of approximately $135.1 million, a decrease from $145.2 million at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $28.8 million from $22.8 million. The company made payments totaling $5.0 million related to its Credit Agreement during the second quarter.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, particularly the significant increase in net income and gross margin, highlights its effective cost management and strategic focus on high-demand markets like power systems. However, the decrease in sales within the industrial and transportation end markets poses a challenge that the company needs to address.

Looking ahead, Power Solutions International Inc (PSIX, Financial) remains optimistic about sales growth for the remainder of the year, driven by robust demand in the power systems market, particularly in the Data Center sector. The company is actively pursuing major multi-year sales agreements with key customers, which are expected to drive future growth.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Power Solutions International Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.