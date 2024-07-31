Half Year 2024 Amadeus IT Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Amadeus H1 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Luis Maroto, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Luis Maroto - Amadeus IT Group SA - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to our '24 first half results presentation. Thank you for joining us today. I'm joined by our own business heads, Decius Valmorbida and Paco Perez-Lozao. I'll start today's presentation with a general overview of our most important developments. Decius and Paco will cover the business of use for our segments. I will end by reviewing the key financial aspects.



Our CFO executive search progress -- process is progressing well. We'll provide you with a more detailed update as soon as possible. Before we get started, I would like to thank you for your participation at our recent Investor Day in London. Over the years, we have debated Amadeus many times. Yet again, we had a highly collective and in depth discussion on our business and growth