On August 8, 2024, Joseph Laplume, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development, sold 1,780 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL, Financial). The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 22,521 shares of the company.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc provides a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory services for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. The company helps its clients expedite their drug development efforts with an efficient, cost-effective approach.

Over the past year, Joseph Laplume has sold a total of 14,900 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Charles River Laboratories International Inc, where there have been 13 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc were trading at $199.36 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $10.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 23.22, which is lower than the industry median of 30.97 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $235.36, suggesting that Charles River Laboratories International Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

