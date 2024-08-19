Glenn Williams, the CEO of Primerica Inc (PRI, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company on August 12, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 45,321.995 shares of Primerica Inc.

Primerica Inc is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers products and services that include term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products tailored to meet the needs of its clients.

Over the past year, Glenn Williams has sold a total of 14,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Primerica Inc, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Primerica Inc were trading at $252.55, giving the company a market cap of $8.523 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 20.17, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $252.55 compared to the GF Value of $214.94 suggests that Primerica Inc is modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

This insider sale and the valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring the financial health and market position of Primerica Inc.

