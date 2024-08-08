On August 8, 2024, Richard Kyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Timken Co (TKR, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company at a price of $80.46 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 244,485 shares of The Timken Co.

The Timken Co, listed under the symbol TKR, is a global leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products and services. The company's offerings help the world turn, with products that are essential in the smooth operation of many types of machinery.

Over the past year, Richard Kyle has sold a total of 216,379 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys at The Timken Co.

The shares of The Timken Co were trading at $80.46 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.632 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.45, which is below the industry median of 21.62.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for The Timken Co is $80.66, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects and valuation alignment. The Timken Co continues to be a significant player in its industry, with stable financials and a market valuation that reflects its current business state.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.