Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.22, Revenue at $95.8M, Misses Estimates

Company Achieves Net Income Amid Strong Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities: $354.5 million as of June 30, 2024, sufficient to fund operations into the first half of 2027.
  • Revenue: $95.8 million for Q2 2024, below the estimated $114.29 million.
  • Net Income: $49.2 million for Q2 2024, or $0.22 basic net income per share, compared to a net loss of $42.5 million, or $0.45 basic net loss per share, for the same period in 2023.
  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: $35.1 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $36.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: $8.7 million for Q2 2024, down from $10.0 million in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 12, 2024, Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gossamer Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology.

1823147736208404480.png

Financial Performance Overview

Gossamer Bio Inc reported a net income of $49.2 million for Q2 2024, translating to $0.22 basic net income per share. This is a significant turnaround from the net loss of $42.5 million, or $0.45 basic net loss per share, reported in the same period last year. The company's revenue for the quarter was $95.8 million, driven by $88.8 million from the sale of licenses and $7.1 million from contracts with collaborators.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $95.8 million Not Reported
Net Income (Loss) $49.2 million $(42.5) million
R&D Expenses $35.1 million $36.3 million
G&A Expenses $8.7 million $10.0 million

Company's Financial Health

As of June 30, 2024, Gossamer Bio Inc reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $354.5 million. This robust cash position is expected to fund the company's operating and capital expenditures into the first half of 2027. The company also reported total assets of $373.4 million and total liabilities of $291.9 million, resulting in a total stockholders' equity of $81.5 million.

Operational Highlights

Gossamer Bio Inc continues to make significant strides in its clinical development programs. The company is actively enrolling patients in the Phase 3 PROSERA Study for seralutinib, targeting pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Additionally, Gossamer Bio has entered into a transformational collaboration agreement with the Chiesi Group, which will help advance the clinical development and market potential of seralutinib.

“Between the continued progress made in the enrollment of the Phase 3 PROSERA Study and the transformational collaboration agreement with the Chiesi Group, Gossamer has made great strides in the second quarter to advance the clinical development and strengthen the market potential of seralutinib,” said Faheem Hasnain, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Gossamer Bio.

Conclusion

Gossamer Bio Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, marked by a significant net income and robust revenue growth, underscores the company's potential in the biotechnology sector. With a solid cash position and ongoing clinical advancements, Gossamer Bio Inc is well-positioned to continue its development and commercialization efforts in the coming years.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gossamer Bio Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.